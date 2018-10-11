Seaweed – Is It Really Good For Your Hair?

When people say Japanese women are beautiful and have strong and silky hair, you instantly look up to Google to know what it is that makes their hair so perfect and flawless? Well, a lot of things actually. And, one of them is seaweed. Japanese women have always been known for their beautiful hair and skin and we have always wondered as to how do they manage to look so perfect all the time?

Why Is Seaweed A Good Choice For Hair Care?

Seaweed - a key ingredient in Japanese beauty regime helps to cleanse and condition your tresses. It is often used in deep hair conditioning treatment. It helps to reduce hair loss and promote hair growth. Regular usage of seaweed makes your hair strong and long.

What's more? Seaweed is packed with a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants that are beneficial for your hair. Seaweed is especially recommended for those with dry hair problems as it helps to hydrate your scalp and nourish it, thereby solving your dry hair problems.

Seaweed is easily available in the market in the form of powder. You can buy it and store it at your home and use in your hair care routine.

How To Make A Seaweed Hair Mask?

Ingredients

2 tbsp dried seaweed powder

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a small bowl, peel some ripe avocado and extract its pulp. Keep it aside

Now take another bowl and add dried seaweed powder to it

Next, add olive oil and yoghurt and mix all the ingredients well

Add honey to the mixture and mix everything well

Lastly, add the mashed avocado to the mixture and blend all the ingredients until they form a semi-thick creamy paste. Your mixture is now ready for application

How to apply