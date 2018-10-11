ENGLISH

Seaweed – Is It Really Good For Your Hair?

When people say Japanese women are beautiful and have strong and silky hair, you instantly look up to Google to know what it is that makes their hair so perfect and flawless? Well, a lot of things actually. And, one of them is seaweed. Japanese women have always been known for their beautiful hair and skin and we have always wondered as to how do they manage to look so perfect all the time?

Why Is Seaweed A Good Choice For Hair Care?

Seaweed - a key ingredient in Japanese beauty regime helps to cleanse and condition your tresses. It is often used in deep hair conditioning treatment. It helps to reduce hair loss and promote hair growth. Regular usage of seaweed makes your hair strong and long.

Is Seaweed Really Good For Your Hair?

What's more? Seaweed is packed with a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants that are beneficial for your hair. Seaweed is especially recommended for those with dry hair problems as it helps to hydrate your scalp and nourish it, thereby solving your dry hair problems.

Seaweed is easily available in the market in the form of powder. You can buy it and store it at your home and use in your hair care routine.

How To Make A Seaweed Hair Mask?

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp dried seaweed powder
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp yogurt
  • 1 tbsp honey

How to do

  • In a small bowl, peel some ripe avocado and extract its pulp. Keep it aside
  • Now take another bowl and add dried seaweed powder to it
  • Next, add olive oil and yoghurt and mix all the ingredients well
  • Add honey to the mixture and mix everything well
  • Lastly, add the mashed avocado to the mixture and blend all the ingredients until they form a semi-thick creamy paste. Your mixture is now ready for application

How to apply

  • Start coming your hair and dividing it into small sections.
  • Take one section at a time. Using a hair brush, start applying the pack on your hair. You can also massage your hair from roots to tips with the mixture using your fingers. Ensure that you do not miss the tips of your hair as that is where the split ends are
  • Ensure that you cover all the sections of your hair while applying the mixture
  • Cover your head with a shower cap and rest for about half an hour
  • Wash off your hair with a mild shampoo.
  • Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.
