5 Amazing Ways To Use Red Wine For Different Hair Problems

Whether you are partying with your friends on a Saturday night or attending a family gathering, a glass of chilled red wine always makes things exciting, doesn't it?
You might have consumed red wine a lot of times and must have also heard of some amazing benefits that it offers in terms of health and skin, but did you know that red wine can also be used for hair care and that it can help you get rid of some most common hair problems?
Why Should You Use Red Wine For Hair Care
Just like you take good care of your health and skin, your hair too deserves the same attention and care. Speaking of hair care, hair fall is one of the most common problems one faces at some point in their lives. That's when remedies like red wine come into the picture. Red wine contains a substance called resveratrol that helps fight hair fall. Red wine not only treats hair fall, but also paves way for thicker, longer, and stronger hair.
Apart from treating hair fall, the benefits that red wine offers is quite long. It contains antioxidants that boost blood circulation in your scalp. It fights dandruff and also works as an effective remedy for itchy scalp.
With so many benefits, red wine does sound like a premium choice for hair care. Listed below are five ways in which red wine targets common hair problems.
Treat itchy scalp effectively with red wine
Ingredients
- ½ cup red wine
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
How to do
In a bowl, add some red wine and mix the minced garlic with it.
Keep it overnight.
Next morning, massage your scalp and hair thoroughly with it. It will help you get rid of itchy scalp in no time.
Repeat this twice every day for desired results.
Using red wine to treat dandruff!
Ingredients
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 cup water
How to do
- In a bowl, mix the red wine and water.
- Apply it on your hair and scalp and gently massage it.
- Cover your head with a towel and leave it on for half an hour.
- Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.
- Use the twice a week for desired results.
Using red wine for hair growth
Ingredients
- 2 beaten eggs
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 5 tbsp red wine
How to do
- In a bowl, add beaten eggs and mix coconut oil to it.
- Next, add olive oil and mix all the ingredients well.
- Lastly, add red wine and mix well until all ingredients blend perfectly to form one fine sticky paste.
- Apply the concoction all over your hair and your scalp.
- Cover your hair with a towel and wait for about half an hour.
- Use a mild shampoo to wash it off and then proceed to use a conditioner.
- Use this hair mask once a week for at least a month to see improved results.
Hair strength is all that matters
Ingredients
- 6 tbsp henna
- ½ cup red wine
- 1 tbsp finely ground coffee powder
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar
How to do
- In a bowl, add red wine and henna. Mix both the ingredients well.
- Next, add olive oil. Keep stirring the mixture as you add one ingredient after the other.
- Now, add coffee powder and lastly add a few drops of apple cider vinegar
- Once the mixture is blended well, start applying it on your hair and leave it on for about an hour and a half.
- Rinse thoroughly with water and use a mild shampoo and a conditioner.
- Repeat this pack once a week.
Fighting hair loss with red wine
Ingredients
- 1 cup red wine
How to do
- Take a generous amount of red wine and apply it on your hair and scalp.
- Ensure that you apply red wine on each strand of your hair.
- Massage your scalp and hair thoroughly with it for at least 10-15 minutes.
- Leave it on for another 20 minutes and then proceed to wash it off using a shampoo and a conditioner.
- Repeat this once a week for better results.
