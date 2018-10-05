ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

5 Amazing Ways To Use Red Wine For Different Hair Problems

By

Whether you are partying with your friends on a Saturday night or attending a family gathering, a glass of chilled red wine always makes things exciting, doesn't it?

You might have consumed red wine a lot of times and must have also heard of some amazing benefits that it offers in terms of health and skin, but did you know that red wine can also be used for hair care and that it can help you get rid of some most common hair problems?

Red Wine For Hair Care

Why Should You Use Red Wine For Hair Care

Just like you take good care of your health and skin, your hair too deserves the same attention and care. Speaking of hair care, hair fall is one of the most common problems one faces at some point in their lives. That's when remedies like red wine come into the picture. Red wine contains a substance called resveratrol that helps fight hair fall. Red wine not only treats hair fall, but also paves way for thicker, longer, and stronger hair.

Apart from treating hair fall, the benefits that red wine offers is quite long. It contains antioxidants that boost blood circulation in your scalp. It fights dandruff and also works as an effective remedy for itchy scalp.

With so many benefits, red wine does sound like a premium choice for hair care. Listed below are five ways in which red wine targets common hair problems.

Array

Treat itchy scalp effectively with red wine

Ingredients

  • ½ cup red wine
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic

How to do

In a bowl, add some red wine and mix the minced garlic with it.
Keep it overnight.
Next morning, massage your scalp and hair thoroughly with it. It will help you get rid of itchy scalp in no time.
Repeat this twice every day for desired results.

Array

Using red wine to treat dandruff!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 cup water

How to do

  • In a bowl, mix the red wine and water.
  • Apply it on your hair and scalp and gently massage it.
  • Cover your head with a towel and leave it on for half an hour.
  • Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.
  • Use the twice a week for desired results.
Array

Using red wine for hair growth

Ingredients

  • 2 beaten eggs
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 5 tbsp red wine

How to do

  • In a bowl, add beaten eggs and mix coconut oil to it.
  • Next, add olive oil and mix all the ingredients well.
  • Lastly, add red wine and mix well until all ingredients blend perfectly to form one fine sticky paste.
  • Apply the concoction all over your hair and your scalp.
  • Cover your hair with a towel and wait for about half an hour.
  • Use a mild shampoo to wash it off and then proceed to use a conditioner.
  • Use this hair mask once a week for at least a month to see improved results.
Array

Hair strength is all that matters

Ingredients

  • 6 tbsp henna
  • ½ cup red wine
  • 1 tbsp finely ground coffee powder
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

How to do

  • In a bowl, add red wine and henna. Mix both the ingredients well.
  • Next, add olive oil. Keep stirring the mixture as you add one ingredient after the other.
  • Now, add coffee powder and lastly add a few drops of apple cider vinegar
  • Once the mixture is blended well, start applying it on your hair and leave it on for about an hour and a half.
  • Rinse thoroughly with water and use a mild shampoo and a conditioner.
  • Repeat this pack once a week.
Array

Fighting hair loss with red wine

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red wine

How to do

  • Take a generous amount of red wine and apply it on your hair and scalp.
  • Ensure that you apply red wine on each strand of your hair.
  • Massage your scalp and hair thoroughly with it for at least 10-15 minutes.
  • Leave it on for another 20 minutes and then proceed to wash it off using a shampoo and a conditioner.
  • Repeat this once a week for better results.
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: how to hair care
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue