Is Castor Oil Effective In Treating Scalp Problems?

Do you often face itchy scalp problems? Is dandruff the cause of your worry? Do you tend to wake up to an oily scalp? Well, these are just some of the problems often faced by many of us - apart from hair fall of course!

So, what do we do? How do we get rid of these common hair care problems? For this, one needs to understand the actual cause of these problems. Hair care problems often arise from an unhealthy scalp. If the roots of your hair are not strong enough, how will your hair be strong?

Therefore, it is very important to take good care of your scalp. Maintaining your scalp health is mandatory if you want to get rid of problems like dandruff, hair fall or itchy scalp.

Speaking of which, have you ever thought how it would be like if you could have at least one such easily available and accessible ingredient that would help in solving all scalp and hair-related problems?

Well, guess what? There is one such ingredient. Castor oil!

Why Should We Use Castor Oil For Scalp-related Problems

One of the main reasons for using castor oil for solving scalp problems is its high penetration power - which means it can easily penetrate into your scalp, thus working on the root cause of the problem directly. It directly seeps into the cuticles of your scalp and provides it with the much-needed nourishment and nutrients.

What's more? Castor oil contains omega-3 fatty acids which help in moisturising and hydrating your scalp. As you know, a healthy scalp means healthy hair. Castor oil works wonders for your scalp and hair. Apart from this, it also provides a number of other benefits, some of which are listed below:

Benefits Of Castor Oil For Scalp

It helps to prevent dandruff. Topical application of castor oil on your scalp ensures that it does not get dry or flaky, thus preventing dandruff from occurring.

Castor oil helps to curb hair fall. How? When applied topically on your scalp, it boosts blood circulation and nourishes your hair, making it strong and healthy. Thus, it helps in avoiding hair breakage and prevents hair fall.

It prevents any kind of scalp infections due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties. Regular usage of castor oil on your scalp helps to keep scalp infections at bay.

Castor oil helps to strengthen the roots of your hair, thus paving way for healthy, strong, long, and shiny hair.

How To Use Castor Oil For Scalp

Ingredients

2 tablespoons castor oil

1 tablespoon extra virgin coconut oil

2 drops of rosemary essential oil

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

How to do

In a small bowl, add some aloe vera gel (freshly extracted aloe vera paste).

Now add coconut oil and castor oil to it and mix well.

Next, add a few drops of rosemary essential oil to the mixture and blend all the ingredients into one paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Make sections of your hair and ensure that your scalp is visible. Now, using a brush, start applying the paste on your scalp. Cover your entire scalp properly. (Note: You can also use your fingers to apply the paste.)

Cover your head with a shower cap and leave it on for at least an hour.

Wash off your head with a mild shampoo.

Use this castor oil recipe at least 2-3 times a week for desired results.

Note: While castor oil is completely safe to use and offers an array of benefits, some people with sensitive hair, skin, and scalp might at times witness some kind of irritation. It is, therefore, recommended that you do a patch test before using any kind of ingredients for skin & hair care. For that, take a little castor oil and apply it on your forearm, wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of reaction. If not, you can proceed with the above-mentioned recipe and witness the amazing benefits!

How To Remove Castor Oil From Scalp Completely

Castor oil is sticky in nature. Some people may find it difficult to remove castor oil from the scalp or hair completely. Listed below are some tips for your reference:

Wet your hair and scalp using warm water. This will help to open up the pores on your scalp and thereby release any dirt or excess oil settled on it.

Next, take some shampoo in your hands and rub it well on your palms so that it forms a rich lather.

Apply the shampoo on your hair and scalp and massage thoroughly but gently using your fingertips.

Let the shampoo stay there for 2-3 minutes before you wash it off unlike how you usually apply the shampoo and wash it off immediately. This action will help to remove any left castor oil residue from your scalp.