Worried Of Grey Hair? Here's How Saffron Can Actually Help!

If there is one thing about hair that women are actually scared of - other than hair fall - then it is definitely grey hair. No woman would like to have grey hair and would do anything to get rid of it. But again, not everybody is open to the idea of colouring or dyeing their hair. And, there's nothing wrong in it. Hair colour or hair dye, for that matter, can be really harmful to your hair. So, what do you do in that situation?

One thing that immediately comes to our mind in a situation like this is home remedies. Home remedies are really a solution to most of your skin & hair problems. They are cost-effective and have zero side effects - which makes them a preferred choice of many.

But before starting with home remedies and their benefits for treating grey hair, what one needs to understand is what causes grey hair.

What Causes Grey Hair?

There are several factors that affect our skin and hair and cause premature greying of hair. But the most common ones are listed below:

Melanin deficiency - In some cases, lack of melanin in a person's body is one of the causes of greying of hair or hair whitening. The lack of melanin, however, depends on the deficiency of nutrients and proteins in a person's body.

Hormones - This is yet again another factor that can possibly cause greying of hair. Hormonal imbalance can really affect one's hair as well as skin.

Stress - Well, this is another major reason associated with greying of hair. Stress and a hectic lifestyle can often lead to problems like greying of hair or developing wrinkles and fine lines. Since stress and hectic lifestyle have an effect on your body internally, these will show some signs externally as well - one of the signs being greying of hair.

Smoking - This is proven that smoking does affect our body in many ways - one of its outcomes being premature greying of hair.

Using Home Remedies For Grey Hair

Home remedies are really a solution to most hair problems. They are cost-effective and have no side effects. They work better than chemical-based products. And, speaking about grey hair problems and remedies to treat it - there are a number of home-based DIY solutions to treat grey hair - one of them being using saffron.

Now, you must be wondering, how does saffron help in treating grey hair?

How Does Saffron Help In Covering Grey Hair?

Saffron is a tried and tested way to treat grey hair. How, you may ask? Well, saffron is loaded with antioxidants. It helps to repair hair follicles and even promotes hair growth. It also helps to effectively cover white hair, thus giving you beautiful golden-hued locks. One thing you must know about saffron while using it to cover grey hair is that it works well for those having dark-coloured hair.

To cover grey hair using saffron, follow the simple and easy steps mentioned below:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon saffron

2 cups water

Time taken to prepare

20 minutes

Processing time

2 hours

How to do:

Take a pan and add water to it.

Once the water starts to boil, add the saffron and let it boil for at least 20 minutes.

Set the saffron-infused water aside and let it cool down.

Once it is cooled, apply it to your hair and scalp properly.

Leave it on for at least 2 hours.

Once your hair is completely dried with the saffron-infused water, wash it off using a mild shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

This is an amazing home remedy for grey hair. It gives your hair a beautiful golden-brown coloured shade.