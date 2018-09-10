5 Ways To Use Beetroot For Strong, Shiny & Healthy Hair

Not everybody is gifted with beautiful hair and a healthy scalp. But then, like every other thing, there is a solution to every problem as well. And, what is that? Well, sometimes, a simple homemade hack too can be of great help!

And, today at Boldsky, we will show you some awesome homemade hacks for getting strong, shiny & healthy hair and that too using just one main ingredient which is readily available in your kitchen - beetroot!

Why Is Beetroot An Excellent Choice For Hair Care?

Loaded with antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, and potassium, beetroot is one of the choicest options for hair care. Not only does it help in promoting hair growth, but it also helps to make your hair healthier and stronger. There are many ways in which you can use beetroot for hair care, but the main problems that it addresses are hair fall, itchy scalp, hair colour, as well as dandruff.

Now you might wonder how can beetroot help in solving all these hair problems. Read on to know how!

For Dandruff

Ingredients

Half cup beetroot pulp

Half cup neem water

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add beetroot pulp to it.

Now add neem water and mix it well.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes and then apply it on to your scalp.

Leave it for half an hour.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

For Preventing Premature Balding

Ingredients

1 cup of beetroot juice

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons olive oil

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add beetroot juice to it.

Now add olive oil to the juice and then add ginger.

Mix it well and apply it on your scalp and hair until you reach the tip of your hair.

Wait for at least 20 minutes before you wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this at least once a week for desired results.

For Colouring The Hair

Ingredients

1 cup of beetroot juice

Half cup black tea

Half cup rosewater

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add beetroot juice to it.

Now add rosewater and mix well.

Later, add black tea to the mixture and stir well until it all blends into one mixture.

Let it rest for a few minutes before you apply it on your hair.

Wait for one hour before you proceed to wash your hair. You will get a red tinge on your hair and it will last for at least 2 to 3 weeks.

You can repeat this process as many times as you want. Since it uses all natural ingredients which are beneficial for your hair, it will not have any side-effects.

For Itchy Scalp

Ingredients

1 beetroot sliced into two halves

How To Do:

Take one slice of beetroot and start rubbing it on your scalp.

Let its juice seep into your scalp nicely. Keep on rubbing the beetroot on your scalp for at least 15 minutes. It will moisturize your scalp well and remove dead skin cells from your scalp.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

As A Hair Mask

Ingredients

4 tablespoon beetroot juice

2 tablespoon ground coffee

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add ground coffee to it.

Now add beetroot juice to the coffee and mix it well until it blends into a smooth mixture.

Apply the pack on your hair and leave it on for an hour.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this at least once a week for desired results.

Now that you know so many wonderful benefits of beetroot for hair and how to use it, we are quite sure you would want to try out some of these excellent above-mentioned hair mask recipes and proudly flaunt your beautiful, shiny, strong, and long hair!