10 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair!

Our hair is exposed to so much dirt, dust, and pollution at all times that it tends to lose its shine and lustre after some time. This, in turn, also leads to hair becoming weak and more prone to damage, resulting in split ends and dry hair. To save our hair from such damage, it is necessary that we take good care of it, treat it to hot oil massage once a while and even use hair-strengthening masks that provide the much-needed nutrition and care.

There are a number of natural ingredients that one can use for hair care. One such ingredient is apple cider vinegar. Made from fermented apple juice, apple cider vinegar is not just used while preparing food, but is also used topically on the skin and hair and has an array of benefits to offer.

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair

Listed below are some of the amazing benefits of apple cider vinegar and the top reasons why it deserves a place in your hair care routine.

It maintains the pH level of your scalp.

It promotes healthy hair growth.

It provides relief from itchy scalp

It fights dandruff.

It also helps to prevent scalp conditions like psoriasis and itchy scalp.

How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair

1. Apple cider vinegar & water

Ingredients

4 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 tbsp water

How to do

Shampoo your hair thoroughly using a mild sulphate-free shampoo and then use a conditioner.

Once done, mix some apple cider vinegar with water and massage it onto your scalp and hair.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes.

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

2. Apple cider vinegar & coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that enables it to penetrate the hair shaft, thus nourishing from within. [1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl in equal quantities.

Add some coconut oil to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

3. Apple cider vinegar & honey

Honey is an emollient which means it seals moisture in your hair, keeping it conditioned. It reduces hair breakage and promotes hair growth. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix some apple cider vinegar with honey in a bowl.

Massage it onto your scalp and hair.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes.

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

4. Apple cider vinegar & olive oil

Olive oil helps in preventing dandruff, fungus, and other scalp problems that lead to dry, flaky skin. It also gives you shiny hair.[3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl in equal quantities.

Add some olive oil to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

5. Apple cider vinegar & baking soda

Baking soda is an exfoliant that helps to remove dry skin from the scalp. Using baking soda on the hair may leave it clean, shiny, and soft.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp water

1 tsp baking soda

How to do

Combine some apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl.

Add some baking soda to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

6. Apple cider vinegar & tomato

Tomato juice contains vitamins, along with iron, that help in preserving as well as adding shine to dull, damaged and lifeless hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp tomato juice

How to do

Shampoo your hair thoroughly and then use a conditioner.

Once done, mix some apple cider vinegar with tomato juice and massage it onto your scalp and hair.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes.

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

7. Apple cider vinegar & tea tree oil

An amazing ingredient for oily hair, tea tree oil unclogs your hair follicles and nourish your roots. It also helps in treating dandruff. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

In a bowl, mix equal quantities of apple cider vinegar and tea tree oil.

Massage it onto your scalp and hair.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes.

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

8. Apple cider vinegar & rosemary oil

Rosemary essential oil helps in promoting blood circulation to the scalp. It also prevents premature greying of hair and also controls dandruff. It also helps in treating dry and dull hair. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp rosemary essential oil

How to do

Combine some apple cider vinegar and rosemary essential oil in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

9. Apple cider vinegar & sandalwood oil

Sandalwood oil helps to stimulate healthy hair growth besides treating dry hair.[6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp sandalwood oil

How to do

Mix some apple cider vinegar with sandalwood oil in a bowl.

Massage it onto your scalp and hair.

Let it stay for about 10-12 minutes.

Rinse your hair with normal water and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

10. Apple cider vinegar & geranium oil

Geranium oil helps to strengthen your hair follicles, thus promoting healthy hair. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp geranium oil

How to do

Add some apple cider vinegar and geranium oil to a bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

Precautions To Be Taken While Using Apple Cider Vinegar

Always dilute apple cider vinegar with water or other ingredients and before using it on your scalp.

Do not use it too often. Use it once a week for a strong and healthy scalp.

Those who have an allergy to any kind of vinegar should refrain from using apple cider vinegar for their hair and skin.

Those having scalp irritation issues or a sensitive scalp should also refrain from using apple cider vinegar.

