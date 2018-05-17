How To Treat Dandruff With Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a very common and effective ingredient that can be used for many other purposes, apart from cooking.

Coconut oil is used for a good reason in many of the beauty products that we use in our day-to-day life.

It is antibacterial and antifungal in nature. Also, coconut oil acts as the best moisturizer for the skin and is very effective for the hair than any other oils that we have.

Today's lifestyle has given way to several beauty problems, including premature greying, hair fall, dull skin, etc. Dandruff is definitely one of them.

Dandruff and dry scalp go hand in hand. To moisture your roots, a coconut oil treatment is required. Here are some remedies using coconut oil for treating dandruff and dry scalp.

Hot Oil Massage

A quick hot oil massage with coconut oil will help in getting rid of the excess dirt on the scalp. This excess dirt leads to build-up and dandruff. A proper hot oil massage will help in reducing the same.

Ingredient:

3-4 tbsp coconut oil

How To Do:

1. Lightly heat some virgin coconut oil, depending upon the length of your hair.

2. Make sure that the oil is not too hot to apply.

3. Massage this on to your hair and scalp for 10-15 minutes.

4. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes and wash it off in normal water with a mild shampoo.

5. Do this once in a week to get rid of dandruff.

Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is acidic in nature that helps in restoring and cleaning the scalp. This remedy works well in getting rid of the dandruff quickly.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp lemon juice

How To Do:

1. Mix both the ingredients well in a bowl.

2. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage.

3. Let it stay for 20-30 minutes.

4. Wash it off with a sulphate-free shampoo.

Coconut Oil And Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil contains excellent healing properties. In combination with coconut oil, it helps to cure itchy and dry scalp.

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp coconut oil

3-4 drops of rosemary essential oil

How To Do:

1. Add a few drops of rosemary essential oil to 2-3 tbsp of coconut oil.

2. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp.

3. Massage it gently in a circular motion.

4. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it off with a shampoo.

Coconut Oil And Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil helps in controlling excess oil production of the scalp. If you have an oily hair, this mask will help you in getting rid of the dandruff.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp jojoba oil

How To Do:

1. In a bowl, add equal quantities of coconut oil and jojoba oil.

2. Mix them well.

3. Apply this mixture on your scalp and massage it in a circular motion.

4. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

5. Finally, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Coconut Oil And Camphor

Coconut oil and camphor is an excellent solution to prevent and treat dandruff, as camphor contains healing properties.

Ingredients:

1 tsp of camphor

½ cup coconut oil

How To Do:

1. Mix together camphor and coconut oil.

2. Apply this mixture on to your scalp and let it stay for 30-40 minutes.

3. After 30 minutes, wash it off with normal water with a sulphate-free mild shampoo.

4. Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week to get better and faster results.

Coconut Oil And Fenugreek

Fenugreek is very effective in curing itchy scalp and dandruff.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

4 tbsp virgin coconut oil

How To Do:

1. Lightly heat up some coconut oil.

2. Add 1 tbsp of fenugreek powder and mix well.

3. Massage this mixture on your scalp.

4. Wait for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.