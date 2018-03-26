How To Take Care Of Coloured Hair

1. Wait 72 Hours Before Shampooing:

When you colour your hair, the cuticle layer of your hair opens up and, therefore, it will be easy for colour to penetrate the hair shaft. If you wash your hair too soon, then your colour will bleed because the cuticle layer is still open. Basically, it takes up to three days for the cuticle layer to close, so if you wash after three days, then your colour will stay on your hair. So, make sure that you wait for at least 72 hours before you shampoo your hair.

2. Opt For Sulphate-free Shampoo And Conditioner:

Shampoos that produce a lot of foam contain ingredients that can be very damaging to your hair. It will strip off the natural oils from your hair, damage your scalp, and cause untamable frizz. So, to ensure that the colour lasts for a long time, invest in a good-quality shampoo and conditioner that will help keep your scalp healthy and also protect your coloured hair. Sulphate-free shampoos and conditioners are always a good option because they are mild and will not alter your hair colour.

3. Add A Little Dye To Your Conditioner:

If you have coloured your hair in bright colours, like pink, purple, or blue, then try adding some dye to your conditioner when you wash your hair. What this is going to do is this will slightly re-dye your hair every time you wash your hair and keep it looking fresh until your roots grow.

4. Lower The Water Temperature When Shampooing:

Hot shower is not at all good for your hair colour because hot water will open up your hair cuticles, which will wash out your hair colour while you shampoo and condition your hair.

To prevent this, shampoo your hair with lukewarm water and then rinse it off with cold water after you use a conditioner. The lukewarm water will let the shampoo and conditioner to penetrate and clean your hair, while the cold water will help lock the moisture in from your conditioner and prevent the colour from fading off.

5. Do Not Wash Your Hair Every Day:

If you want your hair colour to last longer, then avoid washing your hair daily. If you wash your hair every day, then not only will you be washing away the natural oils from your hair, but you will also wash away a little bit of your hair dye. So, wash your hair in alternate days or 2-3 times in a week.

6. Use A Dry Shampoo:

When you do not rinse your hair, try using a dry shampoo. Go for colour-safe dry shampoos. This will make your hair clean and will make you look like as if you have just got a blowout without having to wash your hair.

7. Opt For A Leave-in Conditioner:

Leave-in conditioners will help protect your hair from the harmful rays of the sun because they contain silicone. Silicone protects the hair from damage because it provides a protective layer over your hair shaft. This way, your hair will not lose its nutrients and keep your hair smooth and hydrated. Use a leave-in conditioner that contains UV protection, so that the sun will not fade your hair colour.

8. Use A Protein-based Hair Mask:

One of the common side effects of hair colouring is lack of protein. You will know when your hair is in need of protein when it starts to stretch and break. So, the only way to restore it would be to nourish your hair with protein. You can use store-bought products or you can simply make your own protein-based hair mask at home. Here's a simple one for you:

Method:

• In a bowl, add 1 egg and 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Now, whip them together until you get a smooth paste.

• Apply the mixture to your hair starting from the roots to the tips.

• Leave the mask on your hair for about 45 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cool water and a sulphate-free shampoo.

• Do this once in a week.

9. Oil Your Hair:

Oiling your hair is a must, as this will improve the health of your hair. Oils will provide nourishment and moisture to your hair and also provide a protective layer over your hair. It will also protect your hair from sun damage. You can oil your hair before going to bed or you can opt for a hot oil treatment. You can do a hot oil treatment at home. Just follow these simple steps:

Method:

• In a pan, warm up 2-3 tablespoons of carrier oil of your choice (jojoba oil, coconut oil, almond oil, etc).

• Now massage this oil into your scalp and concentrate more on the tips, as these are the most damaged parts.

• Now, leave the oil in for about 30-40 minutes.

• Wash your hair with cool water followed by a sulphate-free shampoo and a conditioner.

• Do this 2-3 times in a week.

10. Use Heat Protectant Spray:

When you style your hair with a styling iron, the heat that it produces will strip away colour from your hair and it will make your hair dry. So, always use a heat protectant spray before you use a styling iron or a blow dryer. Heat protectant spray will help reduce the moisture loss from your hair, will protect your hair from humidity after you style your hair, and will help maintain your hair colour.

11. Avoid Chlorine:

Chlorine will definitely strip away the colour from your hair because chlorine is a bleaching agent that is used to clean swimming pools. If you have a blonde hair, then chlorinated water will give your hair a greenish tint. If you have black hair, then your hair will become dry, dull, and it will lose its shine. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a dip in the pool at all. All you have to do is wear a swimmer's cap or wet your hair with cool water and then use a conditioner. Do not rinse off the conditioner because this will create a barrier on the hair shaft, so that the chlorine won't seep in and strip away your hair colour.

12. Trim Those Split Ends:

Split ends will not hold colour and it will even make your hair look dull, so make sure you trim off those split ends every 6-9 weeks.