How To Get Priyanka Chopra's Wavy Hairstyle?

Priyanka Chopra manages to slay every single time she makes an appearance. Her make-up and hairstyle are something we all should take lessons from. She's seen mostly in her natural wavy and carefree hair that makes her look very appealing.
So what if we tell you that even you can get her hairstyle without spending a penny and spending hours at salons? You can get the similar hair at home just with a blow-drier, rollers and a round brush. Doesn't that sound easy and awesome?
This hairstyle can be tried on hair of any length - short, medium or long. However, this is best suited to those with medium hair. Also if you already have a wavy hair then this hairstyle makes it more perfect.
Follow the simple 4 steps mentioned below clearly to get the desired results. Now let us see what the steps are and how to do it.
Step 1: Wash Your Hair
No hairstyle can be done on unwashed and greasy hair. So before experimenting anything with your hair make sure that it is properly washed. Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and then apply conditioner. When you wash your hair remember to wash it with cold water. Later apply some serum or heat protectant cream. This will protect the hair from damage caused due to heat.
Also Read: Effortless Ways To Get Wavy Hair
Step 2: Parting Your Hair
Take a tail comb and start parting your hair in the centre. Next, divide your hair into four sections in such a way that two sections are in front and the other two sections are at the back. Comb these sections well so that there are no tangles. Tie each section with a rubber band. You can use a wide-toothed brush to comb your hair. Be gentle while you comb your hair to avoid hair fall.
Also Read: Here's How You Can Copy Your Favourite Celebrity's Signature Hairstyle!
Step 3: Blow-dry
The next step is blow-drying. Remember how great your hair looks when your stylist blow-dries the hair in salons? Now you too can get that easily at home.
Untie each section and blow dry your hair using a round brush in one hand and blow-drier in another. Keep the brush close to the roots of the hair and blow-dry it. Also, keep twisting the brush to get a wavy effect. Repeat this in each section of the hair.
Step 4: Use A Roller
First, roll small sections of your hair with a round brush for a few seconds. Once your hair is dry, use the rollers to roll your hair. Secure it in the right place. Repeat this for other sections of the hair. Leave the rollers on for 15-20 minutes. Take it off and finally set your hair with a hairspray. This will tame all the flyaways so that your hairstyle doesn't become messy.
And there you go, Priyanka's hairstyle is yours now.
Related Articles
- Try This DIY Papaya Hair Mask For Healthy Hair
-
- Bangs For Curly Hair? Try These Cool Tips To Ace The Look
- Home Remedies For Receding Hairline
- How To Use Bhringaraj Oil For Hair Growth?
- Ever Tried Using Tomato For Thicker & Stronger Hair?
- Egg Remedies To Prevent Hair Loss And Boost Hair Growth
- Can Sugar Help In Treating Dandruff?
- 3 Ways To Use Lavender Essential Oil For Healthy & Shiny Hair
- DIY Creams For Frizz-free Hair
- Dealing With Grey Hair? Here's How Camphor Can Help!
- Fish Oil & Its Benefits For Skin And Hair
- Nourish Your Hair The Right Way With This DIY Hair Serum