Tips To Protect Your Hair This Holi!

Holi, the festival of colours, brings with it a lot of fun, colours and joy. But it is also a time to be a little careful. The colours of Holi can have harmful effects on your hair. This makes us a little anxious which is justified as the chemicals in the colours can damage your hair.

These colours aren't easy to get rid off and they make the hair rough. This makes us wash them more rigorously, which in turn damages the hair even more.

But what is Holi without the splash of colours? And we don't want you to miss out on the fun! So don't fret much, we've got you covered.

Today, we at Boldsky, have for you certain tips that you can use to protect your hair this Holi without worrying about the aftereffects and enjoy this festival to the fullest.

1. An Oil Massage First!

This is the first thing you need to do. Before you step out to play Holi with colours, make sure to give your hair a good oil massage so as to put a protective oil layer on your hair. Make sure to cover all of your hair strands with a nice coat of oil. This will protect your hair from the harsh chemicals used in the colours while nourishing them.

2. Protect The Roots

It is of utmost importance to protect your roots from the harsh Holi colours. So pay special attention to your roots while applying the oil. Apply an extra coat of oil on your roots and massage it well.

3. Avoid Shampoo Just Before Holi

Shampoo strips the hair of its natural oil while cleaning them. This makes the hair dry and more vulnerable to the damage that the Holi colours can cause. So make sure haven't washed your hair immediately before Holi.

4. Tie A Bun

It is a good idea to tie your hair into a bun before you go to play Holi. This will ensure that only a certain part of your hair is exposed to the Holi colours. The hair inside the bun is safe from damage. Keeping your hair loose will expose all of your hair to the colours and all the dust and tugging while playing Holi will only add to the damage.

5. Cover Your Hair

An additional precautionary measure is to cover your hair before stepping out. Even after all the precautions are taken, you can't escape from the colours and the chemicals in them. So you can take a scarf to cover your head. You can match your scarf with the outfit you're wearing to make it look more like a style statement rather than a precautionary measure.

6. Use A Mild Shampoo

When getting that Holi colour out of your hair, use a mild shampoo. The chemicals present in the colours have already done some damage. You don't want to add on the chemicals of the shampoo to that too, do you? So wash your hair using a mild shampoo that you know doesn't contain too many chemicals.

Also, before you shampoo give your hair a good rinse using just water so as to remove as much colour as you can.

7. Apply Curd

After you give your hair a single wash, apply some curd. Mix 2 tbsp of curd with 1 tbsp of lemon juice and apply this mixture on your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash your hair later with a mild shampoo. Curd helps to repair the damage, moisturise your hair and make them smooth. [1]

8. Rinse With Vinegar

After you wash your hair, rinse them using white vinegar. You need to dilute the vinegar before you rinse your hair with it. For that add 1 tbsp of vinegar with 4 tbsp water or mix 1 cup vinegar with 4 cups of water, if you want more quantity. Leave it on for a few seconds and rinse your hair again with water. Vinegar helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and repairs the hair damage. [2]

9. Use Lemon juice

Alternatively, you can also use lemon juice to rejuvenate your hair. Apply some lemon juice on your hair after your hair wash before your hair dries. Let it sit for a couple of minutes and rinse it off later. The acidic nature of the lemon juice cleanses the scalp, tightens the hair follicles and maintains the pH balance of the scalp. [3]

10. Condition your hair

Applying a conditioner after you shampoo becomes even more important in this situation. Your hair becomes rough and damaged because of the Holi colours. So you need to condition them. The vinegar and lemon juice mentioned above works as a conditioner for your hair, so if you are skipping that make sure to use your regular conditioner after shampoo.

11. An Oil Massage After The Hair Wash

You can give your hair another oil massage after you wash them to protect them even more. Apply hair oil and gently massage it on your scalp before you go to sleep that day. In the morning, wash your hair with a mild shampoo. We would suggest coconut oil for this. Coconut oil locks the moisture in your hair and protects your hair from damage. [4]

These were some tips to help you enjoy this Holi festival without any worry. Use these tips and splash the colours to your heart's content!

