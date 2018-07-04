16 Hair Care Myths And The Facts Behind Them! Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Don't shampoo your hair everyday. Don't blow dry the hair. Trim your hair, it'll grow faster. Don't pluck the gray hair! These are some of the advices or rather some of the beliefs that one hears quite frequently. Some of these are old wives tales that are being carried forward for generations.

We all face hair issues. And hence we explore various ways to make our hair better. From using multiple hair care products to shifting to natural home remedies, we've done it all. And in the process, without realising, we all have come across many myths that we believe are true.

But it's not a hidden fact that misinformation and half-knowledge can be dangerous. And especially if we damage our hair while trying to make them better. So here we're today to debunk the hair care myths and to tell you the facts.

Read on and see how many of these myths did you believe in and what are the facts related to them!

Myth 1: Frequent Shampooing Is Harmful

This a myth. Well, for the most part at least.

Fact:

The fact is it is not the process that is harmful, but the products used in the process that are. Shampoos, these days, are packed with so many chemicals that they can turn harmful for your hair. These shampoos strip the scalp of their natural oil and hence are harmful. But using the right shampoos isn't harmful. Using shampoos with natural ingredients will only help. Then again, don't wash the hair just for the sake of it. Wash your hair whenever you feel necessary and with the right shampoo.

Myth 2: Dry Hair Needs Frequent Shampooing

It's a myth.

Fact:

Our scalp produces some oils naturally. And shampooing removes those oils. Dry hair means less oil produced. That means there won't be much need to get rid of it. The oil attracts dust and makes our hair dirty and greasy. So dry hair can actually be managed without shampooing for longer period. It doesn't need frequent shampooing.

Myth 3: Blow Dry is harmful

Well, it's not completely true. It's half true.

Fact:

It is true that exposing the hair to a high temperature can be harmful. But the fact is letting your hair air dry means keeping them wet for a longer duration. This can also prove to be harmful for your hair. Exposing them to water for a longer time can make the hair swell, which is not an ideal scenario. So you can blow dry your hair at lower temperature and mustn't concentrate the heat at the same spot for long. It will damage the hair. So be careful of how you're exposing your hair to heat.

Myth 4: Frequent Trimming Causes The Hair To Grow Faster

It's a myth.

Fact:

First and foremost, hair grow from the roots not from the ends. So that means treating the ends wouldn't affect the growth of the hair. A healthy scalp will lead to a healthy hair growth. Damaged ends makes the hair look thin and cutting them would make them seem thicker. And hence the myth. So frequent trimming will reduce the damaged hair but won't affect it's growth.

Myth 5: You Should Comb Your Hair Quite Frequently

It's a myth that can actually be harmful.

Fact:

You should never over comb your hair. It can be harmful. Combing frequently damages the hair cuticles and also distributes the oil all over the hair. This makes the hair more prone to damage and breakage. Comb your hair 3-4 times a day but not more than that. Ideally you should comb the hair to detangle the knots in them. So, be mindful of how frequent you comb your hair.

Myth 6: You Should Towel Dry The Hair

Another myth that can be harmful to the hair.

Fact:

We all do this. We rub our hair rigorously with a towel as soon as we step outside the shower. Don't do it. It damages your hair. What you should do is gently squeeze the excess water out of the hair and let them be. Don't rub them vigorously.

Myth 7: Plucking Grey Hair Increases It's Number

A myth.

Fact:

One gray hair means many more are about to follow. It is a natural process. This is where this myth find it's roots. Plucking it won't help or worsen the situation. So if you see a gray hair don't pluck it. It might harm your hair if you make a habit out of it. Just try to let it be or try home remedies to deal with it.

Myth 8: Switching Hair Products Help

It's a myth.

Fact:

In today's time, with millions of products in the market, switching hair products isn't that difficult. Many of us in fact believe it to be useful. But that's not true. When you use a product your hair adjusts to it. You can try using different products for different issues like for hair fall, dandruff etc. Don't just change them for the sake of it.

Myth 9: Water Temperature Affects The Hair

It's a myth.

Fact:

Our hair doesn't have living cells and hence the temperature has not affect on them. But you should refrain from using hot water on your hair. It is because, it strips the hair of the natural oil making them dry and more prone to damage.

Myth 10: Colouring Is Harmful

It's a myth, for the most part.

Fact:

Colouring doesn't harm the hair, bleaching does. Dark colours that don't contain bleach aren't harmful. They can, in fact, make your hair glossy and plump. Removing the colour from you hair, however, is another matter. Don't bleach your hair. It harms the hair like no other.

Myth 11: Using Certain Products Will Make Hair Thicker

A myth.

Fact:

Hair growth is for the most part a matter of what you put inside, rather that what you put outside. We use and abuse multiple products to make our hair thicker. What we don't take into account is our diet. If you take the required nutrients, vitamins and minerals in your diet, it will surely reflect on your hair. So, pay attention to what you eat if you want those thick and strong hair.

Myth 12: Oil Helps To Reduce Dandruff

It is a myth.

Fact:

The fact is that oil makes the scalp more dandruff prone. Oily scalp is more like to have dandruff than a dry scalp. So if you have dandruff don't use oil too much. It can worsen the situation.

Myth 13: Oil Can Help Treat Split Ends

A myth again.

Fact:

Oil do nourishes the scalp but it can't help with the problem of split ends. It makes your roots health and promote a healthy hair growth but you need to trim the hair to get rid of the split ends.

Myth 14: Oil Will Make Hair Greasy

It's half myth, half true.

Fact:

Oil will make your hair greasy, if applied on the scalp. When applied to the ends it nourishes and moisturises the hair and makes them glossy. So apply the oil to nourish the hair and then shampoo them so as not to make them greasy.

Myth 15: Plaits Is The Most Efficient Hair Style

It's a myth.

Fact:

Plaits, no doubt, ties up the hair and has it's advantages. But making plaits everyday can harm your hair. Tightly plaited hairs tugs on the roots and will damage the hair in the long run. Try making different styles that lets the hair loose and give them a breathing space.

Myth 16: Shampooing Should Be Done On A Schedule

It is a myth.

Fact:

Well, we might all have heard advices on how frequently one should shampoo. Some says that there should be every two days, some says every three days, so on and on. But the fact is that it depends on your hair. How often do you feel the need to shampoo them, how often do they get dirty or greasy. So rather than following a schedule, listen to what your hair tells you and you're good to go.