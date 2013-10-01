Pregnancy is a beautiful phase in a woman's life. It's a phase where you have another human being growing inside you and it's at this time that your body experiences a lot of changes. This is mainly because of the hormonal changes that are taking place in your body.

Our hair grows in a cycle, which means 90% of the hair grows and 10% is in the resting phase. So, after 2-3 months of resting, you'll experience hair fall and new hair will take its place.

But during pregnancy, the hair growth cycle halts at the resting phase and you'll have thicker hair, as it will not shed.

But there are instances where your hair might fall due to various reasons, like poor nutrition, illness, hormonal imbalances, deficiency in thyroid hormone, polycystic ovarian syndrome, etc., but you can always control hair loss and have a healthier scalp.

And how do we do that? Here are a few pointers which you can take a look at:

1. Never over-brush your hair, as this can cause further hair damage.

2. Do not style your hair with rollers or put your hair up into a ponytail, as this will cause hair breakage.

3. Avoid using dyes and coloring products.

4. Opt for herbal or mild shampoo and conditioners.

5. Massage the scalp with natural oils.

6. Do not over stress yourself.

7. Eat proper food and drink plenty of water.

These tips will help reduce hair fall and promote good hair growth. Along with these, we have eight home remedies which you can try at home to prevent hair damage, hair fall, etc. These are as follows:

8 Home Remedies For Hair Care During Pregnancy:

1. Warm Oil Massage:

Oil massage is one of the most relaxing feelings you can indulge in. When you massage your scalp, the blood circulation in the scalp will help to accelerate hair growth.

Opt for natural hair oils, like olive oil, mustard oil, almond, jojoba, coconut, castor oil, etc. Slightly warm up the oil and massage it thoroughly into your scalp and hair. Do this at least 3-4 times in a week for healthy hair and strong roots.

2. Combing:

Always use a wide-toothed comb when you comb your hair. Do not comb your hair when it's wet because wet hair tends to break when you comb. So, always dry your hair naturally or blow dry your hair in medium heat. This will avoid hair fall.

3. Trim Your Hair:

During pregnancy, your hormones tend to act weird, which causes a difference in hair quality, texture, and thickness. This, in turn, may lead to dry, rough ends and split ends. So, trim your hair regularly to avoid getting split ends.

4. Use Herbal Shampoo And Conditioner:

Wash your hair at least two times in a week with a mild shampoo or a herbal product. Make sure you use hair conditioner after you shampoo your hair. Focus mainly on the split ends.

5. Understand Your Hair Quality:

Because of the hormonal changes that occur in the body during different stages of pregnancy, your hair tends to change in its texture, type, and thickness. So, always make sure that you understand your hair type and use products that are specifically created for a particular hair type. This way, it will help you protect your hair from falling and will make your hair strong.

6. Eat A Balanced Meal:

Whatever you consume will help nurture your baby and it's a must that you consume food that's rich in vitamins, minerals, etc. (basically a balanced diet). You can include meat, vegetables, milk, dates, fish, lentils, etc., or whatever your doctor has advised you to consume. Eating healthy will help provide nourishment to your hair and will prevent it from falling.

7. Fenugreek Seeds:

Almost all Indian households will have fenugreek seeds in their kitchen shelf. Fenugreek seeds are good for the hair development and also provide strength and shine to the hair. What you need to do is:

Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight and make a fine paste out of it in the morning.

Apply this paste all over your hair and massage it well.

Leave the paste on your head for 3-4 hours.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

8. Do Not Stress:

Too much stress is not good for your mental and physical health. And especially during pregnancy, stress is one of the important factors that causes hair loss. Yes, you will experience hormonal imbalances, where at one time, you will be happy, and the next minute you will be sad. So, in order to keep your hormones in check, indulge yourself in a long, hot bath, listen to soothing, relaxing music, practice yoga, meditate, go for a head massage, read good books, etc. Just go easy on yourself.