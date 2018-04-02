Hair Care Benefits Of Red Wine

Did you know that red wine can do wonders to your hair? Surprised? Yes, most of us search for remedies for our hair to grow longer. We try different medicines, chemical treatments, several shampoos and creams and other hair care products to grow our hair.

How to grow hair faster is the common question we all have on our mind. The answer for this question is right here. Red Wine!

Apart from an alcohol, there are several other ways in which red wine can be used for hair care. It contains proteins that help repair the damaged hair and restore its structure. Drinking about a half a glass of red wine a day can help with the circulation of your blood, making sure your scalp gets proper circulation. This makes sure that your head is healthy and designed to offer the best growth to your hair.

More than that, the increased circulation strengthens the blood vessels and reduces dandruff, flakiness, and an itchy scalp. Overall, drinking half a glass of wine in a day will help boost your health.

So, let's see how you can use red wine for your hair with some homemade remedies.

Red wine And Egg

Ingredients:

½ cup of red wine

1 egg

1 teaspoon of avocado oil

Method:

In a bowl, add red wine and egg. Mix them well. Next, add 1 teaspoon of avocado oil in it and mix them together. Apply this mixture on your hair and massage it from the roots to the tips of your hair. Cover your hair using a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, wash it off with normal shampoo and conditioner. Repeat this once in a week.

Red Wine And Honey

Ingredients:

½ cup red wine

1 teaspoon honey

1 egg yolk

1 banana

Method:

Blend the above-mentioned ingredients to make a thick paste. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture from the roots to the tip of your hair. Cover it with a shower cap and leave it on for 1-2 hours. Later, wash it off using a regular shampoo and conditioner. Use this once a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Red wine

Ingredients:

¼th cup of apple cider vinegar

1 cup red wine

Method:

Leave the red wine for a few hours or overnight. Mix it with ¼th cup of apple cider vinegar. First, wash your hair with a regular shampoo and conditioner. After you've applied a conditioner, pour the mixture on your hair. Massage this over your hair and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

Red Wine Shampoo

Ingredients:

1 and a half cup of red wine

1 cup shampoo

Method:

Boil the red wine in a pot for 15 minutes. Once the red wine has cooled down to the room temperature, mix it with 1 cup of shampoo. Use this shampoo in place of your regular shampoo and rinse your hair in cool water. You can use this shampoo whenever you wash your hair.

Red Wine And Strawberry Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 cup of red wine

3-4 ripe strawberries

Method:

Mash the strawberries and add 1 cup of red wine to form a paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and massage in a circular motion. Leave this mask on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with your regular shampoo after 20 minutes. You can use this remedy once in a week to see the desired results.

Protects From UV Rays

Depending on how frequently you use red wine to treat your hair using a rinse, it will offer some protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays of light from the sun. This will help keep your hair beautiful, even when it's under the stress and strain of the sun rays.