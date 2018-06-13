Egg Masks To Treat Frizzy And Dull Hair

Who wouldn't love to have those silky smooth long tresses? But several reasons like lifestyle, pollution, etc., have made our hair look frizzy, dull and damaged. Lack of protein leads to damaged hair and it will stop the hair from growing.

The best natural remedy in order to gain protein are eggs. Eggs contain all the essential proteins that help in strengthening the hair and in increasing hair growth. Eggs also help in retaining the natural oils of the hair and in maintaining a smooth texture of your hair.

We can easily do a complete protein hair-conditioning treatment at home using this magical ingredient rather than going to the salon. Here are some egg masks for frizzy hair. Read on!

Egg And Honey Mask

Honey helps in strengthening the hair follicles, which helps in increasing the hair growth. You can also try this once in a week for a few weeks to see faster results.

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 tbsp honey

How to do:

Mix 1 egg yolk to 2 tbsp of honey in a bowl. Apply this mask on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. After 20 minutes, wash it off in cold water.

Yogurt And Egg Masks

Ingredients:

1 egg

1/4th cup of yogurt

How to do:

Add ¼th cup of plain yogurt to one egg in a bowl. Mix them well. Shampoo your hair first and then apply this mask. Before you rinse it off, wait for 5 minutes. This can be done whenever you do a regular shampoo.

Egg And Coconut Oil Mask

Ingredients:

1 egg

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do:

In a bowl, add 1 egg yolk and whisk it well. Slowly, add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to the mixture and mix them well. Add 1 tablespoon of honey to the mixture (this is totally optional). Apply this mixture on your hair and gently massage the hair and scalp with this. Leave this mixture on for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off. If you feel that your hair is too oily, you can use a shampoo. Otherwise, avoid using a shampoo.

Vinegar And Egg Masks

Ingredients:

2 egg yolks

4 tbsp vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do:

Whisk two egg yolks in a bowl. Add 4 tablespoons of vinegar, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your hair by sectioning your hair. This will make it easy to apply the mixture. Do this once in a week and you will get soft and silky smooth hair.

Egg Yolk And Olive Oil Mask

Egg and olive oil help in hydrating your hair and thus leave your hair smooth and manageable.

Ingredients:

2 egg yolks

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do:

Mix two egg yolks in a bowl, add two tablespoons of olive oil and then mix them well. If you want, you can add water to make the mixture easy to apply. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture with the help of a brush. Leave the mixture on your hair for 1-2 hours and wash it off in cold water with a mild shampoo and regular mask. Use this mask once in a week.

Mayonnaise And Egg Mask

Mayonnaise contains agents that help in conditioning your hair.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

4 tbsp mayonnaise

How to do:

Take two whole eggs and add 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Mix them well until it forms a smooth mixture. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to form a fine mixture. Apply this mixture on your hair from the roots to the tip of your hair. After 30 minutes, rinse with cold water using a sulphate-free shampoo. This mask also can be used once in a week.