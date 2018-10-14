Dos & Don'ts Of Oiling Your Hair

Your mother must have pestered you all your life to get your hair oiled and must have told you about the amazing benefits it offers. And, it is true. Oiling your hair is actually good for your scalp as well as your hair. It deeply nourishes your scalp, thus strengthening your roots. Moreover, it also boosts blood circulation in your scalp.

Whether it is coconut oil or some essential hair oil, your hair surely receives the required nourishment. After all, who doesn't want beautiful, long, strong, shiny, & healthy hair?

Speaking of hair care, did you know that there are some dos and don'ts of hair care that you need to always remember? Well, if you haven't really thought of it, here's your time to re-think of your hair care ways.

Listed below are some dos and don'ts of oiling your hair:

Dos

Focus On Scalp

Always keep this in mind. This is like the golden rule of hair care. Why? Because the roots are always important. You must have often heard the saying that the stronger the roots, the lesser hair problems you face. It is a must to provide the necessary nourishment to your scalp. Massaging your scalp with warm coconut oil helps it to become stronger. The oil directly seeps into your scalp and nourishes it deeply.

Massage Your Hair Regularly

This is not an option. It is more like a mandatory thing in hair care. Always massage your hair. A good hot oil treatment can deeply nourish your hair, strengthening it from within. Also, while massaging your hair, one should remember that you have to start from roots and work your way to the tips. One thing to remember here is that you must take a note of your hair type before you begin with massaging. If you have oily hair, you can resort to massaging your head once a week, but if you have dry hair and dry scalp, you must massage your head at least thrice a week for desired results.

Use it as a final touch

Oil is not only to be used to massage your head and later washed off using a shampoo and conditioner. In fact, it can also be used as a styling tool to give your hair a final touch. This type of hair oil is a bit different from your regular one. This type of hair oil that is used for styling purposes is generally a non-sticky one -meaning it does not stick to your hair and does not make it look greasy. In fact, it gives your hair a shiny look.

Don'ts

Do not skip oiling

Well, this is something you must always remember, Never skip oiling your hair. Your tresses are often exposed to so much dirt, dust, and pollution throughout the day, which makes them dull and dry. Therefore, a hot oil massage at the end of the day provides them with the much-needed nourishment that they deserve.

Do not overuse

Everyone knows that overuse of anything is bad for your hair and skin. Although we understand that oil is a must for our scalp and hair, overusing it never an option, right? Have you ever though what will happen if you overuse hair oil? Well, for starters, it will weigh down on your tresses and make them feel heavy. Secondly, it will also make your scalp and hair look greasy. The right way to apply oil to your hair is taking a palm full of hair oil on your scalp and rubbing the remaining along the length of your hair.

Now that you know what are the things to be kept in mind while caring for your hair and using hair oil, would you like to incorporate these in your hair care routine?