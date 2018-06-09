DIY Toners For Smooth, Silky Hair

A hair toner is the solution that removes the brassy orange yellow tones which are visible on bleached hair.

When someone gets the hair coloured, bleach is the main component that helps to add colour to the hair. But after sometime when the colour starts fading off, the bleached hair starts showing a brassy texture of some orange yellow tint. Who likes them? We are sure no one does.

But, there is always a solution to any problem. Hair toner is one solution for such brassy texture on bleached hair. It removes that texture from your hair when you go for colouring and that too colours like ash blonde, platinum, blue, pink, gray, etc.

How Does A Toner Work & Why Should You Make Toners At Home?

When you want to dye your hair completely with some other colour, then giving it a professional touch is fine. But, just to remove the yellow orange brassy texture from your coloured hair, you can always have a homemade toner solution.

Because just to remove that, wasting money in an expensive salon makes no sense, right? By adding a few simple things at home, you can make your toner at home as well. The most important benefit of a homemade toner solution is that it is harmless on your hair, unlike the chemical-based salon treatment.

Let's see what are some of the homemade toner solutions for healthy hair.

Homemade Baking Soda Shampoo

Ingredients required:

• Sulphate-free shampoo

• 2-3 drops of blue food colour

• 2-3 drops of purple food colour

• 1 tbsp of baking soda

How to make it:

• Take a bowl and mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in it.

• Add a few drops of water to the mixture and keep it aside for 7-10 min.

• Make your hair wet with slightly lukewarm water and rinse it properly.

• Now, apply the shampoo mixture on your hair and keep it aside for sometime. Let the shampoo get soaked in hair for 7-8 min.

• Rinse it thoroughly with water till the entire mixture doesn't leave your hair.

• Do not forget to apply some conditioner to provide nourishment to your hair.

Tip: Using the above-mentioned mixture more often can damage your hair and can lead to dryness of the hair as well. It is advisable to use it maximum once a week to see effective results. For other times, you can use a sulphate-free shampoo, so as to keep the hair undamaged.

Benefits:

Baking soda is a very nice toner and when mixed with shampoo, it is a great treatment for brassy hair. When combined with food colour, it removes the product and mineral buildup, while neutralizing the natural warm tones present in your hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar Solution

Ingredients required:

• 4-5 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

• 2-3 tbsp of water

How to prepare it:

• Take a small bowl and mix the apple cider vinegar with water.

• Leave it on for 5 min and then pour it on your hair. Let it go to almost all the coloured strands of your hair.

• Keep it for 12-15 min like that.

• Rinse it with clean and cold water or lukewarm water.

• Apply some conditioner and rinse it afterwards.

Tip: Do not use it often, as the acidic content of apple cider vinegar can dry your hair. So, it is advisable to use the solution maximum twice a month.

How does it work?

Due to the acidic property of apple cider vinegar, it is effective in removing the brassy yellow orange texture from the hair. It also helps in deep cleansing to remove product build-up.

Natural Lemon Toner

Ingredients required:

• ¼th cup lemon juice

• ¾th cup water

• 2-3 tbsp organic or fresh honey

• Hair dye brush

How to prepare it:

• Mix the entire lemon juice and water mixture thoroughly along with honey.

• Mix it well, so that the honey doesn't remain unmixed.

• With the help of the hair dye brush, apply the mixture on your hair, avoiding the scalp. Be careful with the scalp. Do not apply it on the scalp at all.

• Leave it in your hair for the next 1.5 or 2 hours.

• Rinse the solution with a gentle and sulphate-free shampoo. Don't forget to slightly condition it.

• Rinse the hair with cold or lukewarm water with light hands.

Tip: Just like the above-mentioned solutions, do not use the mixture for more than 3 times a month, as honey is a natural bleaching agent and it may hamper the texture of your hair if overused.

How does it work?

Lemon being a citrus fruit, rich in vitamin C when mixed with honey, works amazing as a toner.

So, why waste money and put more acidic agents in your hair, when you can have homemade remedies for toning? Follow some of our homemade remedies and tone your hair without damaging it.