Coconut Water Solutions For Hair Growth That Actually Work

Long and healthy hair is always attractive and is something that every women long for. But growing hair seems to be a tedious task especially nowadays. Due to certain factors like increased level of environmental pollution, lifestyle problems, etc., can be some reasons for this.

Hair fall, split ends, breakage, etc., adds on to the slow growth of hair. One best ingredient that can come to rescue for these problem is coconut water. Just as the same way coconut oil works well for several hair-related issues, coconut water too does a good job.

The hydrating properties in coconut water will help you in preventing breakage of hair thus making it easy to manage. If you want a frizz-free hair, coconut water is the best solution. Dandruff also can be a cause for increased hairfall. Coconut water also helps in getting id of dandruff thus reducing hairfall and improving hair growth.

Let us have a look at how to reduce hair fall and increase the hair growth using coconut water.

Coconut Water

Coconut water helps in hydrating the scalp and hair and also helps in nourishing the hair.

Ingredients

½ cup Coconut Water

How To Do:

1. First start massaging your scalp with the coconut water in a circular motion

2. Continue this for about 5-10 minutes.

3. Apply it on your entire hair from the root to the tip of your hair.

4. Leave it on for 20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes rinse it off in normal water with a mild shampoo.

6. You can use this remedy at least 2 times in a week fro better results.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Coconut Water

Along with balancing the pH level of the scalp it also helps in removing the build ups and excess dirt that makes the hair greasy.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup Coconut Water

How To Do:

1. Dilute apple cider vinegar in a cup of coconut water.

2. Wash your hair first with a sulphate-free shampoo.

3. Next, apply the mixture on your hair and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

4. Later rinse it off in lukewarm water.

5. For better results use this remedy at least once in a week.

Lemon And Coconut Water

Rich in Vitamin C, lemon juice helps in increasing collagen production thus boosting the hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

¼ cup of Coconut Water.

How To Do:

1. Mix together lemon juice and coconut water.

2. Massage this mixture on your scalp in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

3. Now, apply it all over your hair cover it with a warm towel.

4. Wait for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo.

5. Use this remedy once in a week.

Honey And Coconut Water

Honey is known best for its hydrating properties that help in keeping the hair damage free.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Honey

¼ cup Coconut Water

How To Do:

1. Dilute 1 tbsp honey in ¼ cup of coconut water.

2. Apply this on your scalp and massage thoroughly for 5 minutes.

3. Next, apply the mixture on your entire hair and wait for 20 minutes.

4. You can cover your hair using warm towel and later wash it off in normal water.

5. Repeat this remedy twice a week for better results.

Aloe Vera And Coconut Water

This mixture will help you in managing frizzy and damaged hair. Along with making the hair softer it will also help in increasing the blood circulation.



Ingredients

2 tsp Aloe Vera gel

¼ cup of Coconut Water

2 tsp Jojoba Oil

How To Do:

1. Add the above ingredients in a spray bottle.

2. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and apply the conditioner.

3. After washing it off and removing the excess water, spray the coconut water mixture on your hair and leave it on.

4. You can store this mixture in the refrigerator for future use.

5. Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week for better results.