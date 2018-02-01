Best Hair Oils For Different Hair Types

Since time immemorial, women all over the world have used natural oils for treating various hair-related problems and enhancing the overall beauty of their mane.
Natural oils like coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, etc., are a chock full of various hair-benefiting vitamins, minerals and nutrients that can work wonders on the state of one's hair.
Nowadays, hair-related problems like dryness, dandruff, etc., have become exceedingly common and though there are a myriad of hair care products available in the stores that can treat these unsightly problems, there are very few that work as effectively as natural oils do.
However, since one size does not fit all, not all oils can work effectively on different problems and hair types. That is why, it is essential to use the oil that caters to your particular hair care problem.
Today, at Boldsky, we're letting you know about natural oils that suit different hair types. Using an oil that suits your hair type is the best way to help your locks combat various unsightly conditions and help them look their absolute best.
Take a look at them here:
1. For Dry Hair - Argan Oil
Argan oil is a chock full of moisturizing agents that can work wonders on dry hair. It can not only keep dryness at bay but also soften your hair's texture.
How To Use:
Combine argan oil with mashed banana and apply the resulting material all over your scalp and hair strands. After 40-45 minutes, shampoo your hair. Repeat this process twice a month to make sure that your hair is well-moisturized at all times.
2. For Oily Hair - Almond Oil
Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, almond oil can nourish your hair and prevent your scalp from getting too greasy.
How To Use:
Create a hair mask of egg white and almond oil. Treat your oily hair with this concoction on a weekly basis to get grease-free locks.
3. For Thin Hair - Castor Oil
Loaded with minerals and vitamins, castor oil is an incredible oil that can promote growth and boost hair's volume.
How To Use:
Combine it with aloe vera gel and massage the resulting concoction all over the scalp area. Use this combo twice a month to combat thinning of hair.
4. For Dull Hair - Vitamin E Oil
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can impart shine and beauty to otherwise lackluster locks. And, vitamin E oil can treat dull-looking hair like no other ingredient can.
How To Use:
Scoop out oil from 2 vitamin E capsules and slather it all over your scalp area and towards the tips of your mane. Leave it on overnight before washing it off in the morning. Repeat this at-home treatment on a weekly basis for speedy results.
5. For Damaged Hair - Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is a versatile natural oil that can revive and rejuvenate damaged strands. Replete with various nutrients and vitamins, this traditional oil can effectively treat damaged hair like no other natural ingredient can.
How To Use:
Warm a tablespoon of coconut oil in a microwave and massage it all over your scalp area. Try treating your damaged hair with this natural oil at least 2-3 times in a week for effective results.
6. For Frizzy Hair - Olive Oil
Loaded with powerful antioxidants, olive oil acts like a natural conditioner and tames frizzy and hard-to-manage hair.
How To Use:
Apply olive oil to the scalp area and all over your strands. Leave the oil overnight before washing your head with a regular shampoo and tepid water.
7. For Dandruff-prone Hair - Tea Tree Oil
The antibacterial properties of tea tree oil make it an excellent remedy for treating dandruff.
How To Use:
Just combine a few drops of this oil with a carrier oil and apply it to your troubled scalp area on a weekly basis to get rid of dandruff.
8. For Gray Hair - Indian Gooseberry Oil
Indian gooseberry oil is a highly loved natural oil, as it is replete with hair-benefiting nutrients that can delay the signs of ageing like graying of hair.
How To Use:
Combine this oil with fenugreek seeds and apply the concoction all over your scalp and mane. Leave the mask on for about an hour before washing it off with lukewarm water and shampoo.