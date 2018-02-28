Advantages Of Using Castor Oil And Sesame Oil For Treating Hair Loss

Is hair fall and thinning of hair giving you nightmares? Well, we have all been there at some point in our life. Blame it on the stressful lives we lead or on the erratic work schedules, hair fall has become a common visitor in everyone's life.

But what if we told you that we have found a natural remedy that helps you fight hair fall right from the first usage? Yes, that's true. This extremely simple and natural remedy involves using castor oil and sesame oil on your scalp regularly for fighting hair loss.

While castor oil contains proteins that keep your hair healthy, sesame oil, on the other hand, improves the internal health of your hair follicles by improving the circulation of blood in your scalp.

You can use these oils together for a natural remedy against hair fall. The amazing results will surprise you. So, want to know more on how to maximize their results and get the best out of these two oils? Read on to find out more.

1. Advantages Of Castor Oil For Hair

Castor oil has been used by women for years, to improve their hair growth, fight scalp issues and improve hair texture. Castor oil has strong antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial properties that make it an effective solution for scalp infections. It also contains a high protein content, which is essential for improving the hair texture, since it augments the protein deficit hair.

Castor oil contains a great amount of ricinoleic acid, it is responsible for improving blood circulation in the scalp, which will improve hair health and growth.

Additionally, castor oil is rich in antioxidants. It helps in nourishing the hair keratin and hence keeps your hair frizz free, shiny and visibly smoother in texture.

2. Advantages Of Sesame Oil For Hair

Sesame oil is especially great for women who have dead and dry hair. Sesame oil is extremely nourishing and it can bring life to your frizzy locks. It contains a good amount of protein, vitamins E and B. It also contains minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and calcium that help in hair growth. It gets easily absorbed by the skin and deeply moisturizes your dry scalp.

It is also known to help prevent premature graying and also rejuvenates the dead hair shafts. Sesame oil improves hair health and hence prevents hair from falling.

3. Castor Oil And Sesame Oil For Hair Loss

Sesame oil and castor oil both contain a good amount of antioxidants and proteins that are essential for reinstating your dry hair to glory. It contains a good amount of vitamin E and minerals like magnesium and phosphorus that fulfill your mineral deficiencies that may be responsible for your recurrent hair fall. Here is a simple way to use both these natural oils together for your hair and prevent that chronic hair fall issue.

>> Take a bowl and add 2 tsp each of olive oil and coconut oil. Microwave it for a few seconds.

>> Add 1 tsp each of sesame oil and castor oil to it and mix well.

>> Apply it over freshly washed moist hair, or you can dampen your hair a little bit.

>> While it is still warm, apply it over your scalp and massage gently in circular motions.

>> After massaging for about 5 to 10 minutes, take a warm towel and wrap it around your head completely.

>> Leave it on for an hour or two. If you wish, you may also apply it before sleeping and leave it overnight.

>> Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and rinse it nicely.

>> Repeat this at least twice every week.

>> You will notice that instantly after the first few washes, you will start noticing the difference in your hair texture. The hair will slowly improve in health and then stop falling off. Sesame oil and castor oil work in synergy to make your hair healthy and soft.

Tips To Use Castor Oil And Sesame Oil And Treat Hair Loss

Castor oil is generally safe for external use, some people may develop allergies like irritation to smell, redness of the eyes, dizziness etc. So make sure you do a patch test before applying it over your head.

Castor and sesame oil mix works best on damp hair, so make sure you use it accordingly the first few times for better results.

Include more protein, fiber, healthy fats and vitamins in your everyday diet.

Practice yoga and meditation techniques. They help in reducing stress and improve your mind to keep it calm. Since stress is the predominant cause of hair fall in younger ages, this can be of great help.

Know your hair type and use a shampoo that suits your scalp and hair health. Do not go for elaborate products and conditioners that are too harsh for your hair. Educate yourself and choose wisely.

Do not use too many harsh chemicals like hair colours that contain ammonia. It can dry your hair out.

Restrict the usage of heat tools, since they can dry out your hair very quickly. Limit them to not more than once a month only on some occasions and also use a heat protectant before you use a hot iron on your hair.

Conclusion

Use this amazing and completely natural elixir of castor oil and sesame oil for hair loss issues and say bye to all your hair fall problems. This simple technique of using castor oil and sesame oil for hair fall involves minimum effort and gives you the maximum results in a very short span of time.

Try this natural hair fall remedy and never have a bad hair day ever again.

Hope this information was useful to you, and if you loved it just as much as we did, do not forget to share with us your experiences in the comments section below.