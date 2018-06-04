2 Braided Bun Hairstyles To Try This Wedding Season

Every woman wants to look beautiful all the time...And, when she is going out for any special occasion, there is nothing that can keep her away from looking good. Be it skin, makeup or hair...everything has to be perfect, especially if you have to attend a special function.

So, what do you do? Get some classy dress, put some shimmery makeup on and go for a chic hairstyle. But if you are confused with what hairstyle to pick? Here's some help!

Today, at Boldsky, we've curated two special braided bun hairstyles that will look good on any outfit you choose. Be it traditional or western wear, these hairstyles will do all the justice to your look and make you appear stunning.

So, what are we waiting for? Let's head on straight to the how-to-do part.

Side Braided Messy Bun:

As the name suggests, this hairstyle involves a braid from one side, which gets intertwined into a bun at the side. Sounds pretty easy, right? Well, it is! And once you try it, it will garner you a lot of compliments.

How To Do:

Comb your hair well and make one-sided partition.

Now, take a few strands of hair from the bigger partition and start braiding your hair until it reaches the back of your ear. Secure it with U-pins.

Now, take the rest of the hair towards the side of the braid and twist it and form it into a side bun at the back.

Remember that since this is a messy bun, you will have to do this hairstyle using your hands and not use the comb very often. Using comb will not give you the messy look that you want. The less you use the comb, the more the messier look that you'll get.

Once you are done with making the bun, you can take out a few strands of hair from both the sides on to the front. You can either leave them as it is or curl them a bit to get that charming look.

Lastly, use a hair setting spray to fix your look for as many hours as you want.

Braid Around The Messy Bun:

The second hairstyle in this series will surely get you a lot of compliments if you try this out at the next party you attend. Let's get started with the second hairstyle - a braid around the messy bun. As the name suggests, you have to form a braid around a bun. Well, sounds interesting, doesn't it?

How To Do:

Comb your hair well and detangle your hair properly.

Now, take a section from one side of your hair and secure it with a rubber band.

Take the rest of the hair and tie a pony tail, twist it and make it into a bun.

Now, take the hair that you had secured with a rubber band. Make a braid and roll it around your bun and your hairstyle is ready!

Once you are done with making the bun, you can take out a few strands of hair from both the sides on to the front. You can either leave them as it is or curl them a bit to get that charming look.

Lastly, use a hair setting spray to fix your look for as many hours as you want.

So, now that you know how to go about your new hairstyle for an upcoming event, you must keep these few tips in mind that will help you take a good care of your hair.

Tips For Hair Care

Use soft hair bands or an elastic for tying your hair. Always remember that you should let your hair breathe.

Do not tie your hair very tight. It may lead to hair breakage.

Do not step out of the house with wet or oily hair.

Do not tie your hair when it is still wet.

You may use a hair sunscreen while going out in the sun to protect your hair from any sun damage.

Condition your hair every time after shampooing.

So, what are you waiting for? Flaunt this amazing hairstyle at the next party you attend and be the talk of the town.

Let us know in the comments section below if you liked the hairstyles and what more do you want us to write on. Also, subscribe to Boldsky for more such fun tips and tricks on hairstyles, hair care, and skin care.