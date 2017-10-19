Diwali 2019: Trendy Hairstyles To Try This Festival Hair Care oi-Lekhaka

Diwali is one festival of the year, when every woman wishes to look her absolute best.

Most of us spend a great deal of time and effort to style ourselves from head to toe.

However, there is one thing that can either make or break the overall look of any woman. We're talking about hairstyle.

A good hairstyle can jazz up your entire appearance while a bad one can single-handedly ruin the entire look.

No matter how pretty your dress is or how perfect your makeup looks, if your hairdo is not up-to-mark, then none of it matters.

Furthermore, leaving your hair open on a day like Diwali can prove to be bothersome. Whether you'll be lighting diya or bursting crackers, it is best to wear your hair in a way that keeps you comfortable.

To make things simpler for you, today at Boldsky, we've zeroed in on a few trendy and comfortable hairstyles that are perfect for this festive season.

Wear your hair in any of the following ways to look like a glam diva on Diwali.

Take a look at these chic hairstyles here:

1. Twisted Bun Twisted bun is an apt festive hairstyle that can go well with all kinds of traditional outfits. Be it a salwar kurta or a saree, this go-to hairstyle can glam up your entire look. Moreover, this hairstyle can be done within a few minutes. To keep the locks in place, just spritz a long-lasting hair spray. 2. Fishtail Braid This is another classy festive hairstyle that looks great with Indian traditional outfits. Also, this hairdo will keep all your locks in place and you will be able to enjoy the festival without having to worry about your tresses. This Diwali, rock this glamorous hairstyle to flaunt your impeccable sense of style. 3. Low Ponytail The classiest and easiest hairstyle to don during festive season is a low ponytail. This particular hairdo will always in trend. Also, it can go well with different types of ethnic wear. Use a couple of bobby pins to keep the tresses in place and also spritz an anti-frizz hair spray to prevent flyaways. 4. Side Swept Hairstyle Chic and elegant, side swept is another festive hairstyle that is trending everywhere. This hairdo can be done on short as well as long hair. To perfect the side swept hairdo, just spritz a long-lasting hair spray on your tresses. So, this Diwali, upgrade your style game by opting for this particular hairstyle. 5. Pulled Back Up-do Whether you'll be lighting diya or bursting crackers, a pulled back up-do is the safest and trendiest hairstyle to go for. 6. Beachy Waves If you have short or medium-length hair, then you can just get beachy waves done. This super easy hairdo looks incredible with varied traditional outfit ensembles. Either use a curling iron or a straightener to get this look. Also, spritz anti-frizz hair spray to prevent hair flyaway and ensure that the waves last through the night. 7. Fishtail Bun A fishtail bun would be apt choice for women who have really long hair. This trendy hairdo can elevate the style appeal of any outfit that you don it with. Stock up on bobby pins to make sure that the bun stays intact through the night. Just give this festive hairstyle a try to look glamorous this Diwali. 8. Messy Bun Style your locks in a messy bun to stand out from the crowd during this festival season. Easy-to-do and super trendy, this specific type of bun can go well with different types of traditional attires. Keep your locks a little loose and also spray a long-lasting hair spray to ensure that the hairstyle lasts through the night. 9. Top Knot If you wish to go for a neat and clean look, then just fix your hair in a classy top knot. This hairstyle is perfect for women who have frizzy hair. While styling your locks, spritz an anti-frizz hair spray and use a fine-tooth comb to get a neat look. 10. High Ponytail A high ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that looks incredible with any outfit. It is a also a true favorite during festive season. This particular hairdo will ensure that your locks stay away from harm's way. Moreover, this style is back in trend again. So, this Diwali, wear your hair in a high ponytail to stay comfortable and look trendy.