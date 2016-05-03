Prevent Dry Split Ends With 7 Magical Remedies

Split ends can be a real challenge to get rid of, which is why Boldsky shares with you some of the perfect and magical ingredients that you can apply in your hair to prevent this hair issue in the first place.

It is said that if you comb your hair as soon as you wash it, the hair tends to split. It is always necessary to allow your hair to dry first and then comb it.

Secondly, not applying enough oil in your hair can make it extremely dry, thus making the ends of your hair split.

Beauty experts state that if you want to prevent split ends, you should avoid leaving your hair dry. Pampering your hair to the maximum, when temperatures are soaring high, is very important.

Today, in this list, we have a few natural remedies that you can apply in your hair to prevent split ends. If you apply these masks at the ends of your hair every week, you will soon start to see a change in the texture of your hair.

Regularly using these remedies will also promote better hair growth and improve the strength of the hair as well. So, take a look, dear ladies, at these 7 masks that won't let your hair split.

Fenugreek Seeds

To a bowl, add one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds and mix this with a cup of curd. Now combine the ingredients to one and then apply this mask on to your hair, twice in a week. It will help prevent your hair from splitting.

Coconut Oil

We have heard about an umpteen number of beauty tips using coconut oil. Apply some coconut oil and massage it from the roots to the tip of the hair, where you have split ends. Cover it with a towel and leave it on your hair for 30 minutes and rinse off using a shampoo. You can try this remedy twice or thrice a week.

Avocado Mask

Whisk 1 egg in a bowl and add 1 mashed avocado into it. Add 2 spoons of olive oil and mix them well. Apply this mask on your hair, covering the tips of your hair. Leave it for up to 25-30 minutes and wash it off in lukewarm water.

Honey And Oil Mask

In a bowl, add the above ingredients and mix them well. Apply it on your hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wash it off after 20 minutes in normal water. You can also use a mixture of honey and olive oil and apply it on your hair after shampooing.

After 5 minutes, rinse off again using shampoo. This mixture acts as a conditioner for the hair and strengthens the hair, thus reducing split ends.

Eggs

Eggs have protein, a good element to keep your hair well nourished. Apply the white of an egg on to your scalp every week to prevent hair from splitting.

Mayonnaise

Wet and towel dry your hair. Now, apply cold mayo on the ends of your hair. Let it stay on your hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it well with water.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in natural oils, potassium, zinc, iron, and vitamins A, C, and E, which makes it a healthy fruit to be applied on to the hair. If you want to prevent splits, make a mask out of banana pulp and curd. Apply the mixture on the hair and after 15 minutes, rinse well.

Papaya

Make a thick mixture from papaya pulp and curd. This mixture can then be applied from the root of the hair to the ends. This healthy vitamin C fruit will surely prevent your hair from splitting and turning dry in summer.

Cream

To a bowl, add one tablespoon of cream and half a cup of milk. Combine the ingredients to one and then apply it on to your dry hair. The calcium in these ingredients will make your hair soft and prevent hair damage.

Honey

Honey is another ingredient that you can use in your hair to make your tresses soft. All you need to do is to mix a spoonful of honey with one tablespoon of cold curd and apply this on to the tips of your hair. Let this stay on your strands for about 20 minutes and rinse it well with water.