10 Home-made Overnight Hair Masks For Shiny Hair Hair Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

Haircare is extremely important and we all know exactly why! One of the reasons for this is that we often associate our hair, its texture, length, volume, and style with our appearance. For example, soft, shiny, silky, and nourished hair instantly decks up our entire appearance, making us look confident and appealing as compared to dry and dull hair.

There are several factors like pollution, dirt, dust, and grime that can damage our hair causing it to lose its shine. So what is it that you need to do in order to get that shine back? How can you give it the much-needed nourishment? The answer is pretty simple - go for a good home-made overnight hair mask.

How To Make Home-made Overnight Hair Masks

1. Olive oil & mayonnaise hair mask

Olive oil helps in preventing dandruff, fungus, and other scalp problems that lead to dry, flaky skin. It also gives you shiny hair. [1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp mayonnaise

How to do

Mix both castor oil and mayonnaise in a bowl. Dip a cotton ball in some Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Massage for a few minutes and leave it overnight. Put on a shower cap if required.

Wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera hair mask

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on your scalp. Besides, it is also a great conditioner that leaves your hair smooth and shiny. [2]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and transfer it to a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the gel and massage it to your scalp and hair.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this once in 15 days for the desired result.

3. Egg & coconut oil hair mask

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that enables it to penetrate the hair shaft, thus nourishing it from within. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 egg

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off with lukewarm water using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Yoghurt & vitamin E hair mask

Yogurt contains vitamin B and D and proteins which make it an essential ingredient for healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp vitamin E powder (4 vitamin E capsules)

How to do

In a bowl, add some vitamin E powder or crack open a few vitamin E capsules.

Next, add some yoghurt to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and leave it on overnight.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Curry leaves and ratanjot hair mask

Curry leaves are rich in proteins and beta-carotene which are essential for dealing with problems like hair loss.

Ingredients

8-10 curry leaves

2-4 ratanjot sticks

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Soak some ratanjot sticks in coconut oil overnight. In the morning, discard the sticks and transfer the oil to a bowl.

Grind a handful of curry leaves with some water to make a paste.

Mix the oil and curry leaves paste well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and allow it to stay overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo-conditioner.

6. Milk & honey hair mask

Milk contains two kinds of proteins - whey and casein, both of which are beneficial for your hair. Honey, on the other hand, works effectively for hair problems like hair loss or dry and dull hair. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off with lukewarm water using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Green tea & egg yolk hair mask

Rich in catechins and antioxidants, green tea is a premium pick for those dealing with hair loss. Regular application of green tea also makes your hair shiny and soft.[5]

Ingredient

2 tbsp green tea

1 egg yolk

How to do

Combine both green tea and egg yolk in a bowl and whisk them together. Dip a cotton ball in and the mixture and apply it to your scalp and hair.

Massage for a few minutes and leave it overnight. Put on a shower cap if required.

Wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

8. Banana & honey hair mask

Bananas are rich in potassium, antioxidants, natural oils, and vitamins which make them an ideal choice for problems like hair loss or hair fall. Moreover, they impart natural skin and softness to your hair. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana pulp

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off with lukewarm water using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Avocado & olive oil hair mask

Avocado contains vitamins A, D, E and B6, along with amino acids, copper, and iron which all together improve the texture of your hair, thus giving you soft and shiny hair.

Ingredients

2 tbsp avocado pulp

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off with lukewarm water using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

10. Castor oil, cinnamon, & honey hair mask

Castor oil possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties which keep your scalp free from infections. Besides, it is rich in vitamin E, minerals, proteins, and omega-6 and omega-9 beneficial fatty acids that are beneficial for your hair health. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

