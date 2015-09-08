Everyday Tips To Get Rid Of Dry Scalp

Dry hair is a common problem which is faced by not only women, but men too. Dry hair is caused by the food you consume, the chemicals you apply on your hair and, of course, the environment which plays a silent role.

Due to the condition of dry hair, the scalp too loses it moisture and turns dry. This gives rise to innumerable problems like dandruff, hair fall and split ends too. The best recipe for dry hair is here!

If you want to get rid of your dry scalp, then you need to look deeper into the content of the shampoo you are using. The chemicals present in the shampoo might be the sole reason for your scalp turning dry.

Even over exposure of hard water used on your hair could be another reason. Therefore, it is best to put these everyday tips in use to get rid of dry scalp, take a look:

Type Of Shampoo

If you use a moisturising shampoo, there are less chances of your hair turning dry. The moisture content from the shampoo will help to soothe your scalp.

Styling Products

It is best to avoid using any styling products. If your hair is already dry, using a gel or a chemical-based serum will cause more damage. Stay away from hair sprays too, as it can cause more hair problems.

Oil Treatments

If you have dry hair and scalp, one of the most important everyday tips you need to follow is scheduling an oil treatment at least twice in a week. Using natural oils in your hair will help to soothe your scalp and put an end to other hair problems too.

Protect Your Hair

The next time you set out in the sun for an adventure, don't forget to put on a cap. Covering your hair from the harmful rays of the sun can help protect your scalp from drying out.

Scalp Exfoliation

One of the best hair care tips to get rid of a dry scalp is this - in a bowl, add two tablespoons of sugar and one tablespoon of olive oil or coconut oil. Massage these ingredients into your scalp to gently exfoliate it. Doing this procedure twice in a week will help get rid of the problem.

Essential Oils

Apply essential oils in your hair and on your scalp at least thrice in a month, apart from using coconut oil. Essential oil has much more proteins and vitamins, which are needed to heal your dry scalp.

Bath Tips

Most of us have the habit of washing our hair twice or more than thrice in the week with harmful-based chemical shampoo. By doing so, you are only removing the natural oils, leaving your scalp dry and itchy.

Leave On

If your hair is dry, opt for a natural leave-on conditioner. Leave ons made from kitchen ingredients are the best. Take a look at these homemade conditioners.

Some Homemade Remedies

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps in keeping the scalp moisturised. It will also help in treating the infection that is causing the itchiness

Ingredients:

Virgin coconut oil

Method:

Lightly heat up the oil and apply it on the scalp and all over your hair. Massage the scalp for a couple of minutes, so that the oil is absorbed easily.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is antibacterial as well as it contains antifungal agents. It also neutralizes the pH of the scalp and soothes the skin.

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp of baking soda

Water

Method:

Mix baking soda and water in order to make a paste. Apply this paste on the scalp and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes. Then, rinse it off.

Onion Juice

Onion contains antioxidants that help in the prevention of inflammation on the scalp. It leaves the scalp infection free.

Ingredients:

1 onion

Cotton ball

Method:

Peel the onion and grate it. Squeeze, in order to take out the juice from it. Apply this onion juice on the scalp using a cotton ball. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antibacterial properties that can keep bacteria and other microorganisms at bay.

Ingredients:

5-10 drops of tea tree oil

Method:

Take the oil in your palms and apply it directly on the scalp. Massage it in for a few minutes. Leave it overnight and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

You can also try out this alternative. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo to get rid of itchy scalp at home.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help reduce the condition of itchy scalp really well. It is used as an astringent to balance out the pH level of the scalp.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

Water

Method:

Make sure the vinegar is diluted in water and then massage it on to your scalp. Wash it off after 15 minutes.