How To Use Mustard Oil For Hair Care

Mustard oil is one of the most popular oils that is known for its various health, skin and hair benefits. We use mustard oil for preparing aromatic dishes or apply on the body to get rid of pain. In most of the places, mustard oil is applied on a regular basis to get rid of unwanted body hair and get stronger bones. During winters, mustard oil is applied every morning prior to bath to keep the body warm and also to prevent joint pain.

However, mustard oil has many skin and hair benefits which makes it applicable for all the seasons. You can apply mustard oil on the face to keep it tight and moisturised or massage your hair with warm mustard oil to increase hair growth. Yes, you read it right! Mustard oil has many hair benefits as it contains beta-carotene which converts to Vitamin A which further stimulates hair growth. You can apply mustard oil on your hair to increase hair growth and also fight dandruff naturally. Here are few ways to use mustard oil for hair care.

Mustard oil for hair care

Warm mustard oil champi: You can massage your hair (champi in Hindi) with warm mustard oil 30-45 minutes before taking bath. This increases blood circulation and also promotes hair growth. If you have cold or fever, leave the warm oil on your hair overnight. Mustard oil keeps the body warm.

Mustard oil hair conditioner: This is a natural hair care method that can be done using mustard oil. If you want to deep condition your hair naturally, you can use mustard oil. This is one of the hair benefits of using the seeds oil. Apply mustard oil on the hair including scalp. Cover your hair with a towel and leave for 10 minutes so that the oil is completely absorbed by the hair roots. Now blow dry for 10 minutes. Rinse with cold water and use a mild shampoo.

Mustard oil with lemon: This is a hair oil that can help you get rid of dandruff naturally. If you want to care for your hair and do not wish to use chemical based hair products, use mustard oil. Mix with few drops of lemon and massage on the scalp. Leave for 30 minutes to get rid of dandruff.

Mustard oil with yogurt: You can apply this hair pack to get lustrous and silky hair naturally. As a conditioner, yogurt and mustard oil increases hair growth and also helps gets lustrous hair.

These are few ways to use mustard oil for hair care. Try them to increase hair growth and get strong and lustrous hair naturally.