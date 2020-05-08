Just In
8 Tips To Make Your Nails Strong
Strong and beautiful nails sure make us look more attractive. They also are the indicator of good health. But sometimes our nails become weak and brittle. Weak nails are not only disheartening but also alarming.
Have you found yourself in situations where a little tug at your nails has caused them to break? Or you just can not seem to grow your nails longer than a certain length because it chips easily? If yes, you really need to pay attention and do something about it.
Lack of proper care and attention makes our nails weak and brittle. All your nails need is some love and pampering In this article, we are sharing with you a few important tips that you need to keep in mind to get long, strong and beautiful nails.
Do Not Keep Your Hands In Water For Too Long
How many of you know that our nails are porous? Yep, they are. That means that our nails can easily absorb water. And if we keep our nails in water for long, the water absorbed makes our nails weak making them chip easily. So, avoid keeping your nails in water too long and you will have strong nails.
Put On Some Sunscreen
Yes, sunscreen. It is not only our skin that needs sun protection but our nails also. Prolonged exposure to the sun can also make your nails fragile and brittle. There is an easy remedy for that- sunscreen. When you step out in the sun, massage some sunscreen over your nails. It will protect your nails from the harmful effects of the sun rays.
Avoid Nail Paints That Dry Quickly
We want shortcuts everywhere. So much so that we can not wait for our polish to dry at its own pace. Many of us have been obsessed with quick-dry nail polishes. These look beautiful and dry quickly. What more can we ask for? Hold on. Not so fast. Shortcuts are not always the best. These quick-dry nail paints contain alcohol and formaldehyde that sucks the moisture of your nails leaving them dry, brittle and vulnerable. It is best for your nails to switch back to the normal polish.
Cover Your Hands While Doing Household Chores
Whenever you are doing household chores such as washing dishes or washing clothes, make sure you wear a pair of gloves. This provides you with double protection. First, your nails are not constantly exposed to water and secondly, the chemical present in dish soap and detergent makes your nails dry and fragile that eventually leads to chipping.
Massage Your Cuticles Regularly
Cuticles are the points from where your nails grow. Massaging the cuticles regularly improves the blood circulation in your cuticles and thus results in healthy and strong nail growth. This small action performed twice or thrice a week will fetch you great results in the following weeks and months.
Keep Your Nails Short
If in the past you have experienced the horror of your long nails chipping at the slight movement, you know it is best that you keep your nails short. Super long nails require extra care and maintenance which often are unable to provide. A great tip is to keep your nails short while taking all the measures to ensure that your nails grow strong and healthy before taking another chance with long nails.
Give Acrylic Nails Break
We understand your fascination behind acrylic nails. They come in amazing shapes and patterns, and do an amazing job of making our nails pretty. But, there is another side to them- the dark side, if you may. Acrylic nails push and squeeze our nail bed making our natural nail weak and brittle. On top of that, the process of removing the acrylic nails is testing for your nails and often leads to nail breakage. The UV lights used to dry your gel does no good to your nail as well.
Get Regular Manicures Done
Manicures are like bursts of strength for your nails. Regular manicure appointments are the key to getting strong and beautiful nails. The pampering massage and moisturisation that a manicure provides are vital for your nails to become healthy. So, be regular with your manicures. And if you are not interested in frequently visiting parlours for getting a manicure done, you can easily do a nourishing manicure at home.