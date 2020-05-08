8 Tips To Make Your Nails Strong

Do Not Keep Your Hands In Water For Too Long How many of you know that our nails are porous? Yep, they are. That means that our nails can easily absorb water. And if we keep our nails in water for long, the water absorbed makes our nails weak making them chip easily. So, avoid keeping your nails in water too long and you will have strong nails.

Put On Some Sunscreen Yes, sunscreen. It is not only our skin that needs sun protection but our nails also. Prolonged exposure to the sun can also make your nails fragile and brittle. There is an easy remedy for that- sunscreen. When you step out in the sun, massage some sunscreen over your nails. It will protect your nails from the harmful effects of the sun rays. 12-Step Guide To Do A DIY Manicure At Home

Avoid Nail Paints That Dry Quickly We want shortcuts everywhere. So much so that we can not wait for our polish to dry at its own pace. Many of us have been obsessed with quick-dry nail polishes. These look beautiful and dry quickly. What more can we ask for? Hold on. Not so fast. Shortcuts are not always the best. These quick-dry nail paints contain alcohol and formaldehyde that sucks the moisture of your nails leaving them dry, brittle and vulnerable. It is best for your nails to switch back to the normal polish.

Cover Your Hands While Doing Household Chores Whenever you are doing household chores such as washing dishes or washing clothes, make sure you wear a pair of gloves. This provides you with double protection. First, your nails are not constantly exposed to water and secondly, the chemical present in dish soap and detergent makes your nails dry and fragile that eventually leads to chipping.

Massage Your Cuticles Regularly Cuticles are the points from where your nails grow. Massaging the cuticles regularly improves the blood circulation in your cuticles and thus results in healthy and strong nail growth. This small action performed twice or thrice a week will fetch you great results in the following weeks and months. Recommeded Read: 3 DIY Nail Soaks To Get Beautiful And Strong Nails

Keep Your Nails Short If in the past you have experienced the horror of your long nails chipping at the slight movement, you know it is best that you keep your nails short. Super long nails require extra care and maintenance which often are unable to provide. A great tip is to keep your nails short while taking all the measures to ensure that your nails grow strong and healthy before taking another chance with long nails.

Give Acrylic Nails Break We understand your fascination behind acrylic nails. They come in amazing shapes and patterns, and do an amazing job of making our nails pretty. But, there is another side to them- the dark side, if you may. Acrylic nails push and squeeze our nail bed making our natural nail weak and brittle. On top of that, the process of removing the acrylic nails is testing for your nails and often leads to nail breakage. The UV lights used to dry your gel does no good to your nail as well.