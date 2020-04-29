ENGLISH

    3 DIY Nail Soaks To Get Beautiful And Strong Nails

    By

    Nails are one of the most neglected parts of the body. The maximum most of us do to improve their appearance is to file them and apply some polish. And if we do give them nourishment (read manicure), we consider it as a luxury. Those with weak and chipped nails will tell you it is not a luxury but necessity to take proper care of your nails.

    Fortunately, you do not need to spend a fortune to get great nails. Giving your nails a nourishing soak is all that they need. That is why soaking is an important step in your manicure. And you do not have to always get a manicure done to nourish your nails. Today we share with you 3 amazing DIY nail soaks that you do at home. These contain ingredients that will make your nails strong and beautiful, and your hands soft.

    Array

    1. Lemon And Baking Soda

    The acidic nature of lemon makes it a great antifungal agent. That means it will keep your nails clean and beautiful. It also is rich in Vitamin C that adds shine to your nails and improves collagen production to make your nails strong and long. Baking soda is a strong antibacterial agent that will improve your nail health. This DIY nail soak not only improves your nail strength but also diminishes any yellow stains that you might have on the nails.

    How much you need

    • ¼ cup lemon juice
    • ¼ cup warm water
    • 2 tsp baking soda

    Method of use

    Step 1: Preparing the soak

    To prepare the soak, take the lemon juice in a big bowl. Add warm water and baking soda to it and mix everything.

    Step 2: Soaking the nails

    Dip your hands into the soak prepared above. Let your hands soak for 15-20 minutes before pulling it out.

    Step 3: A little exfoliation

    To make this DIY soak even more effective, use a toothbrush and brush your nails for another 5 minutes. Use lukewarm water to rinse your hands and you have great looking hands and nails.

    How To Do French Manicure At Home?

    Array

    2. Sugar, Coconut Oil And Lemon

    Lemon juice mixed with the coarse sugar removes any roughness from your hands and nails. Coconut oil helps to boost moisture in the nails and with regular usage helps to revive chipped and weak nails.

    How much you need

    • 1 lemon sliced into half
    • 2 tbsp sugar
    • Coconut oil, as needed
    • A basin of warm water

    Method of use

    Step 1: The Soak

    We will proceed with the main step to strengthen your nail- soaking. For this, squeeze half a lemon in a basin full of warm water. Give it a good stir and soak your hands in the mixture for 5-10 minutes. Take your hands out and wipe it off using a towel.

    Step 2: The Scrub

    Next is some nourishment for your hands. In a bow, take the granulated sugar. Squeeze the other half of the lemon in it and mix well. Now take a generous amount of this mixture and use it to scrub your hands and nails for about 5 minutes. Once done, use some warm water to rinse your hands.

    Step 3: Moisturise

    Now the most important step- moisturising your hands and nails. Take some coconut oil and massage it into your hands until it gets completely absorbed. Make sure to rub the oil on your cuticles as well.

    14 Manicure Mistakes You Need To Be Careful About

    Array

    3. Coconut Oil, Honey And A Mix Of Essential Oils

    Coconut oil is great to add moisture to your nails and give them the nourishment to improve their strength. Mixing it with honey, jojoba oil and lavender oil not only gives you an anti-fungal treatment but also improves the blood circulation to rejuvenate the damaged and chipped nails.

    How much you need

    • ½ cup coconut oil
    • ⅓ cup jojoba or almond oil
    • 1 tbsp honey
    • 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil
    • A huge bowl

    Method of use

    Step 1: Preparing the soak

    This is a quick nail soak that does not require you to do a thousand steps. In the bowl, take the melted coconut oil. Add jojoba oil to it and give it a good stir. Now add a tablespoon of honey to it and the drops of lavender essential oil. Mix everything well and your soak is ready.

    Step 2: Soaking the hands

    Soak your hands in the DIY soak prepared in the above step for 15-20 minutes. Once done, rinse your hands and gently pat dry with a fluffy towel.

    nails manicure diy
    Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
