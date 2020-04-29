3 DIY Nail Soaks To Get Beautiful And Strong Nails

1. Lemon And Baking Soda The acidic nature of lemon makes it a great antifungal agent. That means it will keep your nails clean and beautiful. It also is rich in Vitamin C that adds shine to your nails and improves collagen production to make your nails strong and long. Baking soda is a strong antibacterial agent that will improve your nail health. This DIY nail soak not only improves your nail strength but also diminishes any yellow stains that you might have on the nails. How much you need ¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup warm water

2 tsp baking soda Method of use Step 1: Preparing the soak To prepare the soak, take the lemon juice in a big bowl. Add warm water and baking soda to it and mix everything. Step 2: Soaking the nails Dip your hands into the soak prepared above. Let your hands soak for 15-20 minutes before pulling it out. Step 3: A little exfoliation To make this DIY soak even more effective, use a toothbrush and brush your nails for another 5 minutes. Use lukewarm water to rinse your hands and you have great looking hands and nails.

2. Sugar, Coconut Oil And Lemon Lemon juice mixed with the coarse sugar removes any roughness from your hands and nails. Coconut oil helps to boost moisture in the nails and with regular usage helps to revive chipped and weak nails. How much you need 1 lemon sliced into half

2 tbsp sugar

Coconut oil, as needed

A basin of warm water Method of use Step 1: The Soak We will proceed with the main step to strengthen your nail- soaking. For this, squeeze half a lemon in a basin full of warm water. Give it a good stir and soak your hands in the mixture for 5-10 minutes. Take your hands out and wipe it off using a towel. Step 2: The Scrub Next is some nourishment for your hands. In a bow, take the granulated sugar. Squeeze the other half of the lemon in it and mix well. Now take a generous amount of this mixture and use it to scrub your hands and nails for about 5 minutes. Once done, use some warm water to rinse your hands. Step 3: Moisturise Now the most important step- moisturising your hands and nails. Take some coconut oil and massage it into your hands until it gets completely absorbed. Make sure to rub the oil on your cuticles as well.