Tips And Tricks To Make Your Nails Grow Faster

Let's start with this: there's no proven way to speed up nail growth. But, the good news is that many remedies can strengthen the nails and keep them from breaking, giving them a better chance of staying healthy and looking good.

Longer, healthier nails improve the appearance of the hands. They don't just look good; they also make it easier to do a bunch of stuff every day. Plus, they protect your fingers, add grip when holding things, and scratch your itch.

Tips To Grow Nails Faster

1. Take biotin

Biotin is an important B vitamin that turns food into energy. It's also highly recommended for strengthening hair and nails. Biotin supplements can help strengthen your nails. Brewer's yeast, cooked eggs, sardines, nuts and nut butters, whole grains, soy and other beans, cauliflower, bananas and mushrooms are good sources of biotin. You can also opt for biotic supplements.

2. Use nail hardeners

If your nails are soft, they're more likely to break, so you have to grow them again. Experts normally recommend nail hardeners to keep nails from breaking. They're like polish that you paint on your nails, then remove with nail polish remover.

3. Avoid glue-on nails and toxic polishes

Regular use of glue-on artificial nails weakens natural nails and makes them more prone to breaking. It's better to use nail polishes with fewer or no toxic chemicals. Look for toxins-free formulations that are water-based.

4. Practice good grooming

Regular nail grooming can also make your nails stronger, encourage growth, and reduce breakage. To keep your nails looking good, keep them dry and clean (which keeps bacteria from growing beneath them), use sharp manicure scissors or clippers to trim them straight across, moisturise your hands and nails with a lotion, rubbing it into your fingernails, especially at the base where the cuticles are, and don't bite your nails or cut them too short.

5. Dampen, then file

In spite of your desire to grow long nails, you should still file them often to prevent snags that may cause splitting. If you want to ensure your filing is not too harsh, wet your nails first to soften and make them more pliable.

6. Moisturise regularly

It is recommended that you regularly treat your hands and nails with oils that can lock in moisture, protect the cuticle seal, and strengthen your nails. Natural oils such as jojoba oil, avocado oil, and shea butter are good choices.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 17:59 [IST]