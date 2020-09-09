4 Plants That Have Amazing Beauty Benefits; And How To Use Them Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Nature has provided us with some amazing plants that have mind-boggling properties to benefit our skin and hair. While we are running around finding the perfect product and treatment for our beauty issues, the blessings of mother nature elude us.

We know many of these plants but are yet to explore their benefits. These plants can be used in various forms- powder, paste, oil- to whip up effective home remedies to tackle many of our everyday beauty issues.

Here are four such plants with amazing beauty benefits and how you can use them to get these benefits. Take notes, ladies!

Tea Tree For Acne Acne is a common skin condition that affects tons of people across the globe. Now we all know bacterial infestation and clogged pores are the two main culprits behind acne. Tea tree oil is a rich source of antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help clear the skin and keep acne at bay.[1] For this reason, tea tree oil is widely accepted as an effective remedy for acne. 5 Natural Ingredients Rich In Vitamin E That Can Help Your Hair Grow How to use Mix 2 drops of tea tree oil with 12 drops of coconut oil or almond oil. Apply the concoction on the affected areas. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off. Aloe Vera For Sunburn Aloe vera is truly an all-rounder plant for all the beauty benefits it provides. From acne to blemishes and sunburns, aloe vera can do it all. If you are struggling with nasty sunburns, aloe vera with its anti-inflammatory, soothing and wound-healing properties will give you relief.[2] How to use Apply fresh aloe vera gel on the sunburnt area and gently massage it into the skin. For more relief, you can keep the gel in the refrigerator for a few minutes before applying. Neem For Dandruff Neem is a medicinal plant used for thousands for years to treat many of our beauty problems. Dandruff is an issue of the scalp that is caused due to bacterial infestation and chemical build-up. Neem has antibacterial properties that work like a charm to keep your scalp clean and dandruff at bay.[3] How to use Grind a handful of neem leaves with some water to get a paste. Add this paste to a bowl of curd and mix well. Apply the mixture to your scalp. Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. Tulsi For Clear Skin If you are looking for a remedy that improves the overall experience of your skin, nothing works better than tulsi. Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is a wonderful ingredient with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antifungal and healing properties that prevent various skin issues such as acne, blemishes, blackheads etc., and thus gives you the skin of your dreams.[4] 5 Simple Skincare Rules That Will Ensure The Best Skin In Your 30s How to use Wash your face and pat dry. Grind a handful of tulsi leaves with some water to get a smooth paste. Apply this paste to your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.