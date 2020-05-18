Should You Exfoliate Your Back? Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skincare is not just about your face. You have to actively pursue each part of your body. Our back is the most neglected part of our skincare. While the body scrubs give enough love to our arms and legs, we often(read all the time) take exfoliating the back carelessly. Many of you might also find the concept of back exfoliation unheard of.

We don't give much thought about your back until you are planning to wear a backless dress or bikini. And those few hours or days before the event are not going to do much for your back. You need to put more time and efforts in cleansing and exfoliating your back. And why is that, you ask? Here are five reasons you should include back exfoliation in your weekly skincare routine.

Why Should You Exfoliate Your Back

Keeps Back Acne At Bay Acne, unfortunately, is not limited to your face. Back acne is a real thing and it is difficult to deal with. So, it is better to take measure to prevent it. The shampoos, soaps, conditioners and build up grime can effectively clog the pores at your back, leading to back acne. Exfoliating the back keeps your pores clean and your back acne-free. Recommended Read: Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Back Acne Removes Dead Skin Our skin sheds skin cells every day. If not clean regularly, these build up on our skin and eventually clogs the skin pores leading to a number of skin issues, including back acne. Exfoliating the back regularly removes the dead skin cells and prevents any clogging of pores. Removes Dry Skin The itching and irritation on the back is a tell-all sign of dry skin. And dry skin can become uncomfortable, especially in summers with the clothes rubbing against your back. Exfoliating the skin removes the dryness in your skin and gives you relief from the itchy and irritated back. Recommended Read: Simple & Easy Home-made Body Scrubs For Different Skin Problems Blemishes, Be Gone! For the occasions that you are wearing backless dress or bikini, blemishes on the can ruin your look and make you conscious. Exfoliating the back will eventually remove the blemishes from your back and gives you the freedom to wear backless dresses whenever you want without any hesitation. Makes The Skin Smooth Just like any other part of your skin, not caring for you back makes it rough and dull. Accumulation of all the dirt, grime and dead skin cells is the can cause the skin at your back to become vulnerable and bumpy. Exfoliation is a simple solution to this issue. Your Doubts Regarding Back Exfoliation Answered Q. How often should you exfoliate your back? A. You can exfoliate your back 1-2 times in a week. Q. Can I exfoliate my back everyday? A. No, you should not exfoliate your back everyday. Try to limit the back exfoliation to a maximum of 3 times a week. Q. How do I deep clean my back? A. There are two ways to do it. First, using a loofah and shower gel scrub your skin. Second, use a body scrub to exfoliate your skin. If you can not use your back, take somebody's help or a loofah on a stick to make it easier.