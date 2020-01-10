Pamper Yourself This Winter Season With These Incredible Shea Butter Hacks Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Shea butter has become a skin and hair care sensation lately. You can flip the beauty products you love and you will find shea butter right there in the ingredient list in many of these products- case in point. This creamy ingredient, with all its enriching properties, offers incredible benefits for your skin and hair.

Shea butter is also an ingredient that can completely change your winter-care game. Winters often make our skin and scalp dry and vulnerable. Shea butter gives your parched skin the nourishment it needs and hydrates your scalp to keep your hair healthy and strong.

The best part about using shea butter being your beauty secret is that it is completely natural and won't cause any amount of harm to your skin or hair. Are you excited yet!

This winter, before you get disappointed from the absolute no results of the expensive products gracing the shelves of the supermarkets, we urge you to explore this amazing product. From your skin to hair and lips, it is the solution to most of your winter beauty problems.

Let's find out how you can use shea butter as your beauty winter warrior.

As A Frizz Fighter Curly hair makes a style statement and fascinates us. Only if it did not come with the hassle of frizziness, we would be a happy soul. Well, shea butter is a great way to beat the winter frizz. All you need to do is give your hair a shea butter treat an hour before you shampoo your hair. A Powerful Skin Protector There is a high chance of skin damage during the winter season. Shea butter, having possessed strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties forms a protective layer on your skin and prevent skin damage. To Soften Up The Lips The cold winter winds suck out the moisture from your lips, leaving them dry and cracked. Slather some shea butter on your lips at night, as you would apply a lip balm and you will wake for soft, smooth and plump lips. To Fight The Signs Of Skin Ageing Apart from being highly moisturising for the skin, shea butter has amazing anti-ageing properties and can prevent the signs of skin ageing. There you have it- a natural anti ageing cream. Dry And Flaky Scalp, Be Gone! Dry scalp is a common issue during the winter season. Shea butter is one of the most, if not the most moisturising natural ingredient and this it can help fight dry and flaky scalp. If you are suffering from dry skin, melt some shea butter and massage it all over your scalp. Leave it on your scalp for 20 minutes before washing your hair with a mild shampoo. Any dryness or itchiness that you were suffering from will be gone by the time you are done. Keep Dandruff At Bay Dandruff is also a hair issue we need to thank the chilly winter winds for. Dry scalp is the main culprit behind dandruff and we all know dry scalp is quite common in winters. Shea butter can vanish all these issues. To Tame The Winter Rashes Winter rashes are a real thing. The cold and harsh winter can do that. Shea butter possesses amazing healing properties to nourish the skin. So, if you have got any winter rashes, try some shea butter. For A Smooth Shaving Experience Shaving can be harsh on the skin and the dryness of the winters makes it worse. For a smooth shaving experience, use shea butter as your shaving cream. Slather on some shea butter on your skin before your shave and you don’t have to worry about roughened skin, cuts or bruises. You can also use shea butter as your after-shave to soothe any cuts or inflammation. To Condition Your Hair Being a highly moisturising and nourishing ingredient, shea butter is a great way to naturally condition your hair. Apply shea butter on your hair twice a week and you won’t have to worry about dry and brittle hair for the entire season. A Natural Sunscreen At Your Disposal Sun can cause as much damage to your skin in the winters as it can in the summers. If those heavily formulated cosmetic sunscreens are not your cup of tea, shea butter can come to your rescue. Slather some shea butter on your skin. It will not only protect your skin from sun damage but keep it moisturised as well. Cracked Heels? Not Anymore! Again, a common issue during the winter. The cold winter weather can give you cracked heels. Cracked heels are not only not a great sight to look at but they can also be painful. To get rid of cracked feet, massage your feet with shea butter. The healing, moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties of shea butter will heal the cracked feet and leave you with soft and supple feet.