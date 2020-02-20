How To Use Lip Scrub For Luscious Lips Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lip scrubs are not a skincare product we go gaga over. We see them, we are a little curious about them but then we also don't feel the need to use a lip scrub. Oh boy, we are going to change that thought today! Honestly, when you see the difference a lip scrub can make, you won't need much convincing.

Super soft lips are desired by all. We want them and our way of getting luscious lips is lip balm. Lots and lots of it. We carry it everywhere we go and keep applying it throughout the day. But, maybe your lips need more love. It needs scrubbing.

We all are familiar with the benefits of exfoliation. It removes dead and dull skin and rejuvenates your skin. Lip scrubs do the same for your lips. It gets rid of the dead and dry skin and makes your lips soft and plump. In this article, we will share with you the benefits of using a lip scrub and how to use it.

Benefits of Lip Scrubs

Below are the major benefits of using a lip scrub.

It makes your skin soft.

It removes chapped lips.

It keeps the lips hydrated.

It helps the lipstick to glide on smoothly on your lips.

It makes your lipstick to stay for a longer time.

It prevents dry lips.

How To Use A Lip Scrub

Now that you have a lip scrub, it is vital that you use it the right way. Well, it is not that difficult. Using a lip scrub is generally a 5-step process. Here we go.

Remove any make-up from your lips and wash it gently.

Take a small amount of lip scrub on your fingertips and apply it all over your lips.

Using your fingertips, gently scrub your lips in circular motions for about 5 minutes. For a more intense exfoliation, use a toothbrush to scrub your lips.

Once done with scrubbing, wipe off the scrub using a washcloth and wash your lips.

Pat your lips, apply lip balm and you are done.

Yes, it is easy to use a lip scrub. So, go get your lip scrub and enjoy luscious lips. Don't want to buy one? Well, you can make amazing DIY lip scrubs at home with natural ingredients. Share your experience with us in the comment section below.