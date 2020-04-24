How To Revive Your Natural Nails After Removing Acrylic Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acrylic nails are the hottest new trend in the nail town. The long, well-shaped endless shiny nails are hard to resist for anyone. It is all great and you love to flaunt your stunning nails unless you get them off. If you are a regular user of acrylic nails, you know how it affects your natural nails. The process of getting acrylic nails is not easy for your natural nails and your nail bed.

The stress that your natural nails are put under while you put acrylic nails can cause them to crack. In addition to that, your natural nails lose their shine and strength. You can imagine how disastrous that is for your nails. Whether you have decided to take a break from acrylic nails or bid them goodbye for good, you need to have a nail care routine that helps you revive your natural nails to its shine and strength. Today we share with you how exactly can you do that.

Cut Your Nails Short The best plan of action to revive your natural nails is to chop them off. No extensions on the nails will give them the time to improve their strength. It makes the transition much easier for your nails. Your natural nails after removing the acrylic are weak. And often you would notice them break. While your nails grow and become strong, the chances of breakage also reduce. Short nails after acrylic are healthy nails. Invest In A Cuticle Oil Another part of the nails that endure. Cuticle oil nourishes your nails. It keeps your cuticles hydrated and with regular use helps to recover the damage done. Take a few drops of cuticle oil, rub it between your palms and massage it on your cuticles until it gets absorbed. If you do not have cuticle oil, you can use vitamin E oil or coconut oil as your cuticle booster. 7 Amazing Tips To Make Your Hands Beautiful Naturally At Home Let Your Nails Breathe Your nails need time to recover. It won't happen in a month or a few months for that matter. If you really want to strengthen your natural nails, let them breathe. Take a big break before you go for your next acrylic nails appointment. In this period, do not flood your nails with nail paint. And if you do end up painting your nails, use a base coat to provide some level of protection to your nails. Go For Regular Manicures A manicure is not just to make your hands look pretty. It is also to relax your hands and improve your nail health. The hand soak and massage given to your hands during the manicure is a great way to recover your hands. So, go for a regular manicure and try to keep your nails bare at the end of it. If getting a manicure done at a salon is too for you, till can easily do an effective manicure at home. Recommended Read: 14 Manicure Mistakes You Need To Be Careful About Keep The Nails Hydrated While your nails are damaged, it is important to keep your hands and nails hydrated. It imparts strength to your weak nails. Get a hand lotion and keep applying it throughout the day. To add to the hydration, drink loads of water and other liquids. Clean Them Regularly But Gently Acrylic nails affect not only your nails but your nail bed as well. Since your nails are stuck to your nail bed, keeping your nail bed healthy is important. After your nails have grown a bit, make sure they are clean. Do not let any grime settle inside your nails and be gentle when you clean your nails. Eat Right Yep. Your diet is reflected in your nails. The healthier your diet, the stronger your nails. Eat healthily and notice the change in your nail strength. Along with green vegetables, try to include foods rich in omega-3 and biotin in your diet. These are the best at strengthening your nails.