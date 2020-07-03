How To Remove Nipple Hair Permanently At Home Using Natural Methods Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

We have accepted the fact that body hair is a completely normal phenomenon, but nipple hair still makes us uncomfortable. Nipple hair is an issue women are embarrassed to talk about. It is unusual to have nipple hair but it is not uncommon. While we are worried about them, we never talk about it. Well, you shouldn't feel that way. But, we can imagine why would you. Don't worry, it can be treated.

The very first solution that we go for when we spot a few nipple hairs here and there is tweezing. But for how long? Gradually, you see more nipple hair coming out. If tweezing is not making the cut for you, we have some natural, safe and painless ways to remove nipple hair permanently at home.

Before we move on to that, let's understand why do women have nipple hair?

Reasons For Nipple Hair

Blame your hormones. There are some landmarks in women's life aka pregnancy and menopause that can send your hormones haywire and hence you see nipple hair. Another reason is the increase in male hormones called testosterone which can lead to excessive body hair. Oily skin, absent menstrual periods and hair loss are the tell-all signs of increased testosterone. And then there is PCOS that disbalances your hormones and causes many health issues, including hair growth in unwanted places like around the nipple and chin.

If you see increased hair growth at an alarming rate, it is important to consult a doctor. For the troubling nipple hairs that aren't a cause of concern, refer to the following remedies.

How To Remove Nipple Hair Permanently At Home

1. Lemon, Sugar And Honey Honey, when heated with lemon and sugar forms a wax-like paste that can be used to pull out the sensitive hair. Plus, the moisturising properties of honey and bleaching properties of lemon makes your skin soft and bright. [1] What you need 1 tbsp lemon

1 tbsp sugar

1tbsp honey

Waxing strip Directions for use In a bowl, take all the ingredients and give it a good stir.

Place the mixture on a double boiler until all the ingredients melt to form a wax-like liquid mixture.

Allow the mixture to cool down.

Apply the mixture on your nipple hairs in the direction of the hair growth.

Place the waxing strip over it, press it a little and pull it out in the opposite direction of the hair growth. 2. Papaya And Turmeric The golden spice turmeric not only has antiseptic and healing properties but it also has been used by many to curb superfluous hair growth. [2] The nourishing papaya contains the enzyme, papain that is proven to have a depilatory effect on the hair follicles thus stimulates hair removal.[3] What you need 1 ripe papaya

1 tsp turmeric Directions for use In a bowl, mash the ripe papaya into pulp.

Add turmeric to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on over your nipple hair and gently massage the area for a few minutes.

Repeat this process 2-3 times in a week.

After a few weeks, you will see a reduction in the nipple hair. Is Shaving The Only Way? Find Out The Best Ways To Remove Pubic Hair 3. Egg White, Corn Flour And Sugar The sticky egg white when mixed with corn flour and sugar form a thick paste that is perfect to remove thin nipple hairs. What you need 1 egg white

1 tbsp sugar

½ tsp corn flour Directions for use Crack open the egg and separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add sugar and corn flour in the bowl and whisk it until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture in the direction of hair growth.

When the paste hardens, pull it in the opposite direction of the hair growth to remove the hair. 4. Turmeric And Gram Flour While turmeric has been a known ingredient to remove unwanted hair, gram flour is extensively used in hair removal formulations that produce an enzyme to target hair roots to make the hair removal process smoother. [4] What you need 1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp gram flour

Sesame oil, as needed Directions for use In a bowl, take turmeric and gram flour.

Add enough sesame oil to the mixture to form a smooth and thick paste.

Apply the paste over the nipple hairs.

Rub it in circular motions for a few minutes.

With weekly usage of this remedy, you should see effective results in a few weeks. 7 Amazing Ways To Get Rid Of Upper Lip Hair 5. Honey And Lemon The sticky mixture of honey and lemon is an effective remedy to remove nipple hair make your skin soft and smooth. [5] What you need 1 tbsp honey

½ tsp lemon juice Directions for use In a bowl, take the honey.

Add lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your nipple hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Gently wipe the mixture with a hot washcloth.

Rinse it off with cold water. 6. Turmeric And Milk The lactic acid present in milk exfoliates the skin and makes it easier for the turmeric to do its task of removing hair. [6] What you need 1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp milk Directions for use In a bowl, take the turmeric.

Add milk to it and mix well to get a smooth, lump-free mixture.

Apply the mixture on the nipple hair in the direction of the hair growth.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wet your fingers and using circular motions in the opposite direction of the hair growth scrub the mixture off.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Using this remedy 2-3 times in a week for a few weeks will reduce the nipple hair growth.