7 Amazing Tips To Make Your Hands Beautiful Naturally At Home

Moisturise The Hands Good Dry and chapped hands do not look good. The best thing you can do for your hands is to keep them moisturised. Dry hands not only look flaky but it also causes irritation. A great way to keep your hands moisturised is following the rule of moisturising your hands after every hand wash. Doing this will make your hands soft and beautiful. If the normal moisturiser does not work for you, invest in hand cream. It is a thicker formula that is meant especially to keep your hands moisturised.

Scrub The Dryness Away Let's face it. Dry hands is a rather common issue. And moisturising the hands alone can not help. The dead and dull skin on the hands makes your hands look aged. Exfoliating the hands is the best solution to get rid of the dead skin on the hands. Use a gentle scrub once or twice a week to exfoliate your hands for 3-5 minutes and rinse it off using lukewarm water. After you are done exfoliating, pat your hands dry and put on some hand cream. To make exfoliating more interesting and amp up the nourishment, try some DIY hand scrubs.

Do Not Use Very Hot Water On Your Hands The temperature of the water that you use to bathe or clean your hands with can also be a factor in making your hands look dull. Too hot water strip the natural moisture of your skin leaving your skin dry and flaky. Make sure the temperature of the water is just right (lukewarm) and you will have beautiful hands in no time.

Treat Your Hands To A Manicure Manicure is not just a luxury. It is necessary to keep your hands soft and healthy. The process of manicure starts with filing the nails followed by soaking and massaging and ends with painting your nails. All the steps in any manicure (God knows there are too many of them offered today!) are designed to relax your hands and add to its beauty. So, if you can, go for a manicure appointment once a month. And if that is too much for you, you can always do a perfect manicure at home and beautify your hands.

Give Your Hands A Relaxing Massage One of the most important steps of a manicure is a hand massage. A nourishing cream followed by a relaxing massage works like a charm to leave you with soft and beautiful hands. But, giving a massage to the hands isn't reserved for only when you are getting a manicure done. If you do not have the time to do the jazz of manicure, take out 5-10 minutes of your time and massage your hands. Trust us, you will notice the difference only after a few massages.

File Your Nails Unkept hands will never look beautiful. A great trick to make your hands look beautiful is to groom your nails. A little grooming can go a long way in shaping how beautiful your hands look. Pull out that nail filter and give your nails the shape you desire. But before that, cut your nails short using a nail clipper. Short nails are not only easy to file but they are healthy also.