Hot Stone Pedicure: Have You Tried It? 4 Reasons Why You Should!

When it comes to the benefits of a pedicure, here is an important foot care tip that you might want to consider. Have you tried a hot stone pedicure?

Well, if you have not yet tried it, you should consider it. Hot stone pedicures can be found in any salon that has a special foot spa. They cost a little more than a standard pedicure, but they are well worth it.

You will surely want to know the special benefits of a hot stone pedicure before you go for one. The benefits of a hot stone pedicure are numerous and are mentioned below.

What Are The Benefits Of A Hot Stone Pedicure?

Incorporating hot stones and certified organic products, the hot stone pedicure is a highly restorative treatment for the feet. Before using the rocks, they are heated, allowing the massage therapist/pedicurists to apply deeper pressure without causing discomfort to the client.

It includes warm stones, exfoliation, nourishing oils, refining masks, therapeutic massage, and polishing.

1. Relax the foot muscles

The use of heat for muscle relaxation and pain relief has been around for many centuries. A combination of hot and cold stones may be helpful based on your symptoms in terms of reducing muscle spasms, increasing flexibility and range of motion, and reducing muscle spasms and inflammation [1].

2. Promotes sleep

Several studies have shown that hot stone pedicures can assist in promoting better sleep. One study found that infants with sleep problems fell asleep more quickly after receiving a 15-minute massage from their parents - but this was a body massage [2].

Massaging any part of the body is thought to help you enjoy a more restorative sleep, although it is not fully understood why. They were more alert, active, and positive upon awakening.

3. May reduce stress and anxiety

Researchers have shown that massage therapy can be effective for stress relief. A ten-minute massage has been shown to improve cardiovascular responses such as stroke volume [3].

4. Use of aromatic oils

The hot stone pedicure goes beyond just the use of hot stones. The feet are scrubbed thoroughly and then pampered with a number of aromatic oils [4]. Aside from providing a pleasant odour, aromatherapy oils can provide respiratory disinfection, decongestant, and psychological benefits. Inhaling essential oils stimulates the olfactory system, which includes the nose and the brain.

Take advantage of these foot care tips and get a hot stone pedicure asap!

Is Hot Stone Pedicure Painful?

Most people have a question about hot stone massage: 'Does it hurt?' It does not hurt since the stones are not heavy, they are only warmed to a comfortable temperature, and larger stones can be placed over a sheet rather than directly on the skin.

You can talk to the service providers to utilise the procedure comfortably.

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 20:19 [IST]