Home Remedies You Can Use To Treat Peeling Lips Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lips are a distinctive feature of your face. A great way to add some pop of colour in your look, plump and smooth lips enhance the aesthetics of your appearance. Peeling and damaged lips, however, have the complete opposite effect. Peeling lips are painful and not only tampers with your appearance but also shakes your confidence and makes you conscious in a social gathering.

Moisturisation is the ultimate solution to most of your lip problems. But with your peeling lips, you need a little something more. The torn and peeled lips need healing. So we have come up with seven amazing home remedies that you can use to treat and heal peeling lips.

1. Honey-Sugar Exfoliator Exfoliating the lips removes the damaged layer of your skin and rejuvenates your lips. The granular sugar in the remedy gently exfoliates the skin while honey heals and moisturises your lips courtesy of its anti-inflammatory and emollient properties. [1] What you need 1 tsp honey

2 tsp sugar Method of use In a bowl, take the honey.

Add sugar to it and give it a stir. The mixture should be granular.

Apply it on your lips and scrub it for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on your lips for another 10 minutes.

Wipe it off afterwards and wash your lips. How often you should do this You should exfoliate your skin 1-2 times in a week. 2. Coconut Oil Concoction Replete with essential fatty acids like lauric acid, oleic acid and linoleic acid, coconut oil is proven to have antiseptic and moisturising properties that help to treat peeling lips. [2] Tea tree oil has amazing healing properties that provide you relief from any pain or discomfort. What you need 1 tsp coconut oil

1-2 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, take coconut oil.

Add tea tree oil in it and mix well.

Apply the concoction to your lips.

Leave it at that.

Alternatively, you can apply this before you go to sleep and leave it on overnight.

Wipe it off in the morning. How often you should do this You can use this remedy every day for the best results. How To Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home 3. Aloe Vera Aloe vera has a cohesive effect on the flaking skin cells, sticking them together and softening your lips. Additionally, it has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties to heal the damaged skin. There is no better solution to your problem than the nourishing aloe vera gel. [3] What you need Aloe vera gel, as needed Method of use Wash your lips and pat dry.

Apply the aloe vera gel on your lips.

Leave it at that. How often you should do this You can use this remedy multiple times a day until you see improvement. 4. Shea Butter Shea butter posses essential fatty acids, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to keep your lips moisturised, soft and smooth. [4] What you need Shea butter, as needed Method of use Wash your lips and pat dry.

Apply the shea butter on your lips before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash your lips in the morning. How often should you do this Use shea butter on your lips every day until you see your lips healing. 5 Amazing DIY Lip Stains For Luscious And Rosy Lips 5. Rose Water and honey Honey has anti-inflammatory, wound healing and emollient properties to keep your lips nourished while the healing properties of rose water add a soothing effect to this remedy. [5][6] What you need 1 tsp honey

1-2 drops of rose water Method of use In a bowl, take the honey.

Mix the drops of rose water to it.

Apply the mixture to your lips.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. How often you should do it Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week for best results. 6. Green Tea Famous for its antioxidant properties, green tea contains polyphenols that have skin protective properties that soften your lips and promotes healing.[7] What you need 1 green tea bag

1 cup of hot water Method of use Dip the green tea bag in the cup of hot water.

Let it soak for a couple of minutes.

Place the tea bag on your lips.

After 3-5 minutes remove the tea bag. How often you should do this Do the green tea treatment every day until your lips start to heal. 7. Milk Cream Milk cream is extremely moisturising for the skin. It contains essential vitamins and minerals that leave your lips nourished. Besides, the lactic acid present in milk gently exfoliates the dead layer over your lips and leaves you with soft, revitalised lips. [8] What you need 1 tsp milk cream Method of use Wash your lips and pat dry.

Apply the milk cream on your lips.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Wipe it off gently and rinse your lips. How often you should do this Use this remedy every day until your lips become soft and plump. Preventive Tips For Peeling Lips Drink plenty of water. It is enough to keep yourself hydrated to enjoy beautiful skin and lips. No matter how many remedies you use, if your body is dehydrated, you will constantly face the issue of peeling lips.[9]

Exfoliate your lips regularly, even if you are not doing anything else. It removes the damaged portion of your lips making your lips soft and beautiful.

Keep a lip balm in handy. Throughout the day, whenever you feel your lips becoming dry, just put on the lip balm.

Sun can be one of the major reasons for your damaged lips. Keep your lips protected while outdoors and invest in a lip balm that has SPF in it.

Be mindful of the lipsticks you use. The chemicals in certain lipsticks can harm your lip and even darken them. So, buy good stuff that you know will be gentle on your skin.