The 10 Best Essential Oils For Dry And Chapped Lips

Dry and chapped lips can be irritating. At first. However, if left untreated it can turn painful. It can also tamper with your appearance. After all, applying lipstick to the chapped lips exaggerates the issue even more. The reason for your dry and chapped lips can be many- cold weather, dehydration, sun exposure, licking the lips frequently and improper care. Putting on a nourishing lip balm might soothe issue for a little while, but it does not help in the long run. That is why your lips need the utmost care. And what better than essential oils to do that?

Essential oils have proven to be a miracle product in skincare. They replenish the skin and improve the overall health and appearance of your skin. That also holds true when it comes to your lips. Essential oils might be the only thing that can help your lips bounce back to their natural, soft self. You just need to careful with application and remember to dilute these oils with a carrier oil before application. Let's see the best and most effective essential oils for your dry and chapped lips.

The Best Essential Oils For Dry And Chapped Lips

Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil is the most widely used essential oil and probably the best for your lips. It has anti-inflammatory, soothing and wound healing properties that can get you lips soft and plump in no time.[1]

Rose geranium essential oil

Derived from the leaves of the rose geranium plant and found in many lip balm formulations, this oil has anti-inflammatory properties to heal cracked lips. The antiseptic and healing properties of the oil keep your lips soft, clean and away from any infection.[2]

Mustard essential oil

Linoleic acid present in the mustard essential oil adds moisture to your lips and fight any UV rays-induced hyperpigmentation while the anti-inflammatory properties of mustard essential oils heal the chapped lips.[3]

Frankincense essential oil

Frankincense essential oil is highly hydrating and helps to restore the moisture in your lips and condition your lips, keeping chapped lips at bay. Additionally, it has anti-inflammatory properties to give you instant relief.[4]

Rosehip seed essential oil

Cold weather making your lips dry? Rosehip essential oil is your answer. It is a great way to tackle the effect of change in weather on the lips and also prevents your lips from the pigmentation that can occur due to exposure to the harmful rays of the sun.[5]

Chamomile essential oil

A mild astringent, chamomile essential oil has anti-inflammatory and healing properties that give your relief from the troubles of dry and chapped lips. Due to its antioxidant properties, it protects your lips from free radical damage and gives you soft lips.[6]

Carrot seed essential oil

Used since ancient times to rejuvenate the skin, carrot essential oil effectively restores the damage to your lips and make your lips soft and moisturised. More importantly, it also has an SPF of over 20 that protects your lips from the harmful effects of the sun.[7]

Jasmine essential oil

Made from the petals of jasmine flower, jasmine essential oil boosts hydration to get rid of dry lips. The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil help to heal chapped and split lips. It also improves skin elasticity to rejuvenate the lips and make it soft and supple.[8]

Peppermint essential oil

A soothing and cooling agent for the lips, peppermint essential oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that nourish the lips and makes them soft, supple and moisturised. Vitamin C present in the oil is great in hydrating the lips and protecting them from sun damage. Moreover, the analgesic properties of the oil give your lips relief from any pain.[9]

Lemon essential oil

Vitamin C present in lemon essential oil gives it antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage. It has healing properties and exfoliates the skin to give you rejuvenated and soft lips.[10]

How To Use Essential Oil On Dry And Chapped Lips

Essential oils, although, are very nourishing for your lips, their application can be a little tricky. That is because these essential oils are in concentrated form and can harm your skin if applied directly. You need to dilute these essential oils with carrier oils such as coconut oil, almond oil and jojoba oil.

Mix a few drops of the essential oil with a tablespoon of the carrier oil and apply it on the lips. After only a few uses, you will notice the change in your lips.