10 Fabulous Benefits Of Marula Oil For Skin & Hair And How To Use It Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Constituent extracts from natural sources such as plants and tree have played a major role in skincare and haircare, especially by improving the collagen synthesis in the skin for a long time now[1] [2] . By, now you might have reaped the benefits of natural compounds like coconut oil, olive oil, argan oil etc. And today, we are here to introduce to you another natural compound that will greatly enrich your skin and hair and notch up your beauty game. And that is Marula oil.

Most prevalent in Southern African countries, marula oil is extracted from the marula fruit kernels and it is known for its rejuvenating properties for the skin. In fact, it is an oil that has been since ancient times to heal wounds and prevent scar formation[3] . In this article, we look into the benefits marula oil offers for your skin and hair.

Benefits Of Marula Oil For Skin

1. Adds moisture to the skin[4]

Marula oil is rich in fatty acids like oleic acid and thus has moisturising properties. It improves the moisture retention property of the skin and thus keeps the skin moisturised by reducing the loss of water from the skin. And the best part- it is a non-irritating ingredient that is ideal for all skin types.

2. Prevents acne

Acne is an issue most of us are scared of. Marula oil treats the oily and acne-prone skin without adding greasiness to it. It has antibacterial properties that keep acne-causing bacteria at bay and thus prevents acne[5] . Further, it is known for its powerful antioxidant properties, thanks to the presence of powerful antioxidants like vitamin E and C, that rejuvenate the skin and get rid of issues such as acne[6] .

3. Prevents signs of skin ageing[7]

When the formation of collagen and elastin in your skin is compromised, you will see wrinkles and fine lines forming on your face. Marula oil is rich in antioxidants that improve the collagen and elastin production in the skin. This improves your skin elasticity and reduces the signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

4. Heals scar wounds

Rich in fatty acids and vitamin C, marula oil penetrates deep into the skin to improve collagen production of the skin and improve skin appearance. Studies show that marula oil helps to heal and fade the scars on your skin[3] .

5. Nourishes the nails

Marula oil is a great way to nourish your nails. It helps to fight brittle and chipped nails by strengthening and moisturising them. It gets absorbed quickly into the skin and helps to maintain your nail and cuticle health. Rubbing a few drops of the oil on your hands should help you with that.

6. Chapped lips begone

Chapped lips can compromise your whole look. Thanks to its moisturising properties, marula oil tackles the issue of dry and chapped lips and leave you soft, supple and plump lips.

7. Prevents stretch marks

Rich in essential nutrients, marula oil improves the collagen production in the skin and thus improves the skin appearance. Besides, the hydrating, nourishing and scar-healing properties of marula oil helps improves skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

Benefits Of Marula Oil For Hair

1. Cleanses your hair

The presence of fatty acids and antioxidants makes marula oil a great ingredient to nourish and cleanse your skin. Moreover, it also protects your hair from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

2. Maintains scalp health

Marula oil has antibacterial properties that help to ward off the harmful bacteria and thus maintain clean and healthy scalp[5] .

3. Conditions the hair

Marula oil helps to reduce the loss of moisture from the hair[4] . It also is an ingredient that easily penetrates into the scalp and thus conditions the hair to fight frizzy and unruly hair.

How To Use Marula Oil

For skin

Take a few drops of marula oil on your palms.

Warm it up by rubbing it between our palms.

Apply it on your face and body.

For hair

Take a few drops of the oil on your palms.

Massage it into your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

You can either leave it be or keep it for a couple of hours before shampooing your hair.

Alternatively, you can also add a few drops of the oil in your shampoo when you wash your hair.

