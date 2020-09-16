All The Ways You Can Use Honey To Amp Up Your Beauty Quotient Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

In the times where store-bought products pretty much dominate your skincare routine, using natural ingredient such as honey to enhance your beauty quotient might sound weird to you, but we promise it is not. The delicious honey stores in itself some amazing benefits that make it a superfood and a great solution to many of our beauty issues.

Honey has been long acclaimed by Ayurveda as a great way to improve skin appearance and give you a youthful look. But, it is not all honey is capable of. Honey is one of the best natural emollients for the skin. It makes your skin soft and smooth, and adds a radiant glow to your face.

It is no surprise then that this golden liquid of joy is an active ingredient in many of your trusted home remedies. So, today, we are going to explore the benefits of honey a little more and see how it can be used to fight many of your beauty problems. Let's go!

4 Plants That Have Amazing Beauty Benefits; And How To Use Them

1. To Moisturise The emollient properties of honey makes it a great moisturiser for the skin. It locks the moisture in the skin and makes it soft and hydrated. If you have extremely dry skin, we urge you to give honey a try.[1] What you need 1 tbsp honey Method of use Warm up the honey in between your palms.

Apply it all over your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy every day for soft and moisturised skin. 2. To Exfoliate Honey is a gentle exfoliator for the skin. Massaging it into the skin removes the dead skin cells and other grime from your skin pores making it clean and smooth. The antibacterial properties of baking soda keeps the harmful bacteria at bay.[2] This remedy is ideal to keep your skin fresh and beautiful. What you need 1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp baking soda Method of use Mix honey and baking soda in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and use it to scrub your face in circular motions.

Scrub your face for 3-5 minutes and rinse it off thoroughly later.

Follow this up with a moisturiser.

Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week to get the best result. 3. For Soft Lips Dry and chapped lips are often a constant cause of concern among women. No more! Honey mixed with sugar gives you the perfect scrub to remove the dead and flaky skin from your lips leaving it soft and smooth. Honey adds a boost of moisture to the lips while the coarse texture of sugar helps to scrub off the chapped skin.[1] What you need 1 tsp honey

2 tsp granular sugar Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients to get a coarse mixture.

Apply this mixture all over your face.

Scrub your lips using this coarse mixture for 3-5 minutes.

Leave the mixture on your lips for another 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and pat dry.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for soft and beautiful lips. 4. To Fight Acne And Pimples Waking up to a pimple that turns into a full-blown acne attack is our worst skin nightmares. You can't always run from it however. But, you can always use honey to make it better. Replete with antibacterial properties, honey inhibits the growth of acne-causing bacteria, putting an end to the skin condition. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of honey help to soothe the pain and discomfort caused by acne.[3] What you need 1-2 tbsp honey Method of use Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and warm water.

Pat dry your face and wait for it to completely dry.

Apply an even layer of honey on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy every day until the acne starts to subside. How To Deal With Sudden Acne Breakout 5. For The Natural Glow You are going to love this remedy if you are struggling with dull skin. Honey moisturises and nourishes the skin while lemon, being one of the best skin brightening agents, adds a natural sheen to the skin. Combined together, both of these ingredient give you a powerful way to get glowing skin.[4] What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, mix honey and lemon to get a smooth mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week to get glowing skin. 6. To Soothe The Sunburns For sunburns that look bad and painful, honey is the best solution. It has emollient, anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties that soothe the skin and provide immense relief from the pain of sunburn.[5] What you need Honey, as needed Method of use Apply the honey over the affected areas.

Massage the honey into your skin gently for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Use this remedy every day until the pain and irritation are gone. 7. For Healing Wounds With its amazing anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, honey is proven to fasten the healing process of the skin. It is, therefore, a perfect solution for your every day minor cuts and burns.[6] What you need Manuka honey, as needed Method of use Wash your hands thoroughly and pat dry.

Apply the honey over the wounds.

Place a dry, clean dressing over the honey.

Replace the dressing as and when required.

Use the remedy whenever needed until the wound starts to heal. 8. To Beat Hyperpigmentation Both honey and coconut oil contains healing and emollient properties that work to revive, refresh and brighten the skin to beat pigmentation.[7] What you need 1 tsp honey

1 tsp coconut oil Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Dampen your face and apply the mixture all over your face.

Massage your face gently for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off later thoroughly.

Use this remedy every day until you see some improvement. 9. For Treating Blackheads The goodness of honey mixed with the brightening lemon and coarse sugar gives you a scrub so amazing that pulls the grime off your pores, unclogs it and gets rid of your blackheads with just a few uses. What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice Method of use Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a coarse mixture.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas and scrub your skin in circular motions for about 5 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.