Facial Cupping: What Is It, Its Benefits & How It Is Done

With the advent of spa culture, we've seen an influx in the number of skin and body practices and treatments. One such skin therapy that has been lately gaining popularity among ladies is facial cupping.

You might also have a ton of questions about this treatment. What is this treatment? Why is it done? What are the benefits that it offers? And how exactly is it done? Well, this article aims to answer all those questions for you. Let's start, shall we?

What Is Facial Cupping?

Before moving onto facial cupping, let's first understand what is cupping therapy. Used in ancient Chinese and Egyptian medicine, cupping therapy is a therapy where some cups are used to cup and create a vacuum on the skin and in turn rejuvenate it.

It can be done on your body and your face. The facial cupping treatment which we're going to discuss in this article isn't as harsh as the body cupping.

Facial cupping is a mild cupping technique to rejuvenate your skin. This facial technique is done using small and lighter cups as the skin on your skin is comparatively sensitive. The vacuum suction created by these cups provides a soothing sensation to your skin. This is an effective technique to improve the appearance and health of your skin.

Mainly used to deep cleanse your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this technique sucks out the dirt and impurities from your skin and gives you a refreshed and revitalised skin.[1]

Benefits Of Facial Cupping

A usual technique for skin care, facial cupping has many benefits, some of which are listed below.

It unclogs and deeply cleanses your skin pores.

It boosts collagen production in the skin and this makes your skin firm and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It improves blood circulation to add a natural glow to your skin.

It rejuvenates the skin.

It helps to reduce puffiness.

It detoxifies the skin.

It tones your face.

How Is It Done?

A suction method to improve your skin appearance, facial cupping is a non-invasive technique to rejuvenate the skin. It includes creating a vacuum to suck out the unwanted dirt and impurities from under your skin. A facial cupping session usually lasts for about half an hour. Here is a brief glance at the process of facial cupping.

The technician first deep cleanses your face and neck.

Then, an essential oil is used to gently massage your face and neck.

Small cups are used to perform the process. The technician keeps the cup upside down on your face.

The suction effect of the cups creates a vacuum and effectively pull out the skin impurities while lifting the facial tissues.

The cups are then moved to create a massage-like effect.

The cupping session lasts around 15 minutes and you're done.

Now you might be wondering if this can be done at home. While you won't get the same exact results, you can do the facial cupping at home. Read on to know how.

How To Do Facial Cupping At Home

You may attempt to do facial cupping at home if you want. You can buy the facial cupping cups available in the market to perform the process. Here is how.

Disclaimer: It is advised to get this done by a professional expert. Also, people with sensitive skin must refrain from trying this at home.

Deep cleanse your face using a cleanser.

Use a facial oil like coconut oil to gently massage your face and neck. The oil massage also helps the suction cups to slide smoothly on your skin.

Take a small section cup, squeeze it a little and place it in the middle of your face.

Release the cup to create suction. The suction creates a vacuum that pulls out the dirt and impurities from your skin and rejuvenates it.

Once you feel the pull, start gliding the cup slowly towards your ear.

When you reach the end release the cup and repeat the process on your whole face.

Repeat this process for about 5-10 minutes. Be gentle with your skin.

Note: There are various sizes of cups available. Use the bigger one on larger areas like your forehead, cheeks and jaw. The smaller ones are used for areas like you undereye, nose and upper lip area.

View Article References [1] Al-Bedah, A. M., Aboushanab, T. S., Alqaed, M. S., Qureshi, N. A., Suhaibani, I., Ibrahim, G., & Khalil, M. (2016). Classification of Cupping Therapy: A tool for modernization and standardization.Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medical Research, 1-10.