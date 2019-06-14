10 Incredible Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Intimate Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Pubic hair is natural and so is the need to get rid of it. Maintaining intimate health is an important part of our overall health. And removing the pubic hair on a regular basis is an important part of our intimate health.

The hair on our pubic area is different from the other areas. It is thick and coarse and getting rid of it isn't as simple as getting our legs and arms waxed or shaved.

While shaving and waxing are two most common options to get rid of pubic hair, there is another option that you can explore - home remedies. Home remedies are a great alternative to get rid of your pubic hair. These not only remove the hair gently but also permanently. Although it takes a lot of time and patience, it is definitely worth it.

Made up of natural ingredients, these home remedies tackle the hair follicles on the intimate area and thus with time diminishes the hair growth. Isn't it amazing?

So, here we are. This article talks about ten such amazing home remedies to gently and permanently get rid of your pubic hair. Take a look.

1. Sugar, Honey And Lemon

This is one of the best home remedies to remove unwanted hair. These ingredients, when mixed together, form a wax-like mixture that effectively pulls out the hair from roots. Besides, antibacterial properties of lemon, along with the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey, keep the area clean and soothe it. [1]

Ingredients

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add sugar and heat it on a medium flame until it starts to melt.

Add honey and lemon juice at this point and keep stirring the mixture until you are left with a thick paste.

Allow the mixture to cool down to lukewarm temperature.

Apply this mixture on your pubic hair.

Apply a wax strip over it and pull it in the opposite direction of your hair growth.

Once you've removed all the hair rinse the area gently and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week to get rid of your hair permanently.

2. Aloe Vera And Honey

Aloe vera and honey are a great combination for not only removing the pubic hair but they also keep the area moisturised, healed and healthy. [2]

Ingredients

4-5 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Heat the mixture for a while on low flame. Ensure that the mixture is lukewarm.

Clean your intimate area and pat dry.

Apply the mixture to your pubic area in the direction of the hair growth.

Apply a wax strip over it and pull it in the opposite direction of hair growth.

Once done, rinse the area thoroughly but gently and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week and you'll notice the results.

3. Gram Flour (Besan) And Salt

Gram flour effectively removes the dirt and impurities from your skin while salt has antimicrobial properties to keep it clean. [3] This mixture helps to weaken the roots and thus get rid of the hair permanently when used over time.

Ingredients

1 cup besan

1 tsp salt

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take gram flour in a bowl.

Add salt to this and give it a good stir.

Add enough water to this so as to make a thick paste.

Trim your pubic hair and apply the mixture all over it.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy once a week for a few months to get the desired result.

4. Banana And Oatmeal

Banana will give you smooth and soft skin while oatmeal exfoliates the skin gently. [4] Mixed together, these will help to get rid of the hair and give you flawless and hairless skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp oatmeal

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the bananas to a pulp.

Add oatmeal to this and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your pubic hair.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly to remove the mixture along with the hair.

Repeat this remedy once a week for a couple of months to get rid of your hair permanently.

5. Egg White, Cornstarch And Sugar

Egg white, cornstarch and sugar mixed together will give you a thick and sticky mixture that easily gets rid of the unwanted hair.

Ingredients

1 egg white

1 tsp cornstarch

A pinch of sugar

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add cornstarch and sugar to this and mix everything together well.

Trim your pubic hair.

Apply the mixture all over the hair.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse it off to remove the mixture along with your hair.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times every two weeks to get the desired result.

6. Potato, Yellow Lentil And Lemon Mix

A great bleaching agent potato when mixed with lentil paste makes up for an effective remedy to remove unwanted hair. Besides, the antioxidant properties of lentil mixed with antibacterial properties of lemon and honey work effectively to give you nourished and healthy skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 boiled potato

A bowl of yellow lentils

4 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Soak the lentils overnight.

Grind it in the morning to make a paste.

Peel and crush the potato to get the pulp and add it to the above-obtained paste.

Add lemon juice and honey to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your pubic area.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes to dry.

Peel it off gently to get rid of the mixture as well as your hair.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for permanent removal of pubic hair.

7. Sesame Oil And Papaya

Sesame oil blended together with papaya will leave you with a moisturised, flawless and hairless intimate area. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sesame oil

2-3 big chunks of raw papaya

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the papaya into pulp.

Add sesame oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Wash your pubic area thoroughly and pat dry.

Take a generous amount of this mixture on your fingers and gently rub the mixture on your pubic area for a few minutes.

Leave it on for another 30 minutes before rinsing it off thoroughly to remove your hair.

8. Baking Soda

Baking soda mixed in water gives you a thick paste that can be used to remove hair from your intimate area. Besides, the antibacterial nature of baking soda gives you an additional advantage and keeps your intimate area healthy. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 cup water

Method of use

Take the water in a saucepan and heat it on a high flame.

Allow the water to come to a boil before turning off the flame and adding baking soda to it. Mix well.

Using a cotton ball apply the mixture on your pubic hair.

Leave it on for about an hour to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for a month or two and you'll notice a decrease in thickness of your pubic hair.

9. Raw Papaya And Turmeric

The enzyme papain found in papaya makes it an incredible natural ingredient to remove unwanted hair. [8] Turmeric, however, not only helps to remove unwanted hair but it also nourishes and cleanses your intimate area. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw papaya paste

½ tsp turmeric

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your pubic hair in the direction of the hair growth.

Leave it on until it dries.

Using a washcloth gently scrub the mixture in the opposite direction of the hair growth to get rid your pubic hair.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Moisturise the area well.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for a few months to get rid of the hair permanently.

10. Honey And Sugar

This blend gives you a wax-like mixture that can be used to easily remove the hair on your pubic area.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp sugar

Method of use

Add sugar in a pan and heat it until it melts.

Add honey to this and keep stirring until you get a thick mixture.

Take it off the heat and allow it cool down to lukewarm temperature.

Apply the mixture on your pubic hair in the direction of hair growth.

Apply a wax strip over it and pull it in the direction of hair growth to remove the pubic hair.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

