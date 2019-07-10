10 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Razor Bumps & Tips To Prevent Them Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Shaving is one of the most common and easiest ways to get rid of unwanted hair. While men usually shave their faces, women shave their legs, hands and pubic area. Although shaving is quite a convenient way to remove the unwanted hair, it does have certain side effects, viz razor bumps, razor burns etc.

Razor bump or ingrown hair is an inflammatory reaction to shaving. [1] It can be caused due to improper shaving tools or technique. They not only are a hindrance to your smooth skin but can also be a cause of discomfort. Itching, darkening of the skin and pain are some common symptoms when it comes to razor bumps and hence it becomes necessary to treat this issue.

This article talks you through ten home remedies that can be used to treat these bumps and reduce the inflammation and irritation caused by them in the gentlest way possible. Go through these and try them out to get relief from the razor bumps. Let's start, shall we?

Remedies For Razor Bumps

1. Aloe vera and yogurt

Aloe vera has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and tackle the redness, inflammation and pain caused by razor bumps. [2] Lactic acid present in yogurt gently exfoliates your skin to provide some relief from the bumps.

Ingredients

1 tsp aloe vera

1 tsp yogurt

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add yogurt to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

2. Cucumber

Cucumber has a cooling and soothing effect on the skin. Besides, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that give relief from the razor bumps.[3]

Ingredient

2-3 cucumber slices

Method of use

Keep the cucumber slices in the refrigerator for an hour.

Take them out and rub the cold slices on the affected areas for a few minutes.

Let it get absorbed into the skin and leave it at that.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a day until you see some improvement.

3. Coconut oil

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of coconut oil make it an effective ingredient to treat razor bumps.[4]

Ingredient

Coconut oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the oil and apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it at that for it to get absorbed in the skin.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a day until you see some improvement.

4. Tea tree oil

Besides having a healing effect on the skin, tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that work well to get rid of razor bumps.[5]

Ingredients

10-15 drops of tea tree oil

1 cup water

Method of use

Dilute the tea tree oil by adding it to the water.

Dip a cotton ball in this solution and apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this every day until you see the bumps subsiding.

5. Lemon juice

The acidic nature of lemon helps to keep the skin clean and healthy. Additionally, it contains vitamin C that improves skin barrier function and promotes skin healing.[6]

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Dilute the lemon juice by adding it to the water.

Dip a cotton ball in the diluted solution and apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see improvement in the bumps.

6. Honey

Honey not only keeps the skin moisturised but it also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and alleviate the itchiness, redness and inflammation caused by the razor bumps.[7]

Ingredient

Honey (as needed)

Method of use

Apply honey on the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a day until you see improvement.

7. Witch hazel

Witch hazel has antiseptic, astringent and anti-inflammatory properties that have a soothing effect on the skin and provide relief from the pain and inflammation caused by the razor bumps.[8]

Ingredient

Witch hazel (as needed)

Method of use

Take some witch hazel on a cotton ball.

Apply it gently on the affected areas.

Leave it on to dry before rinsing it off.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a day until you see some improvement.

8. Baking soda

Baking soda has strong antibacterial properties that help to maintain clean skin and get rid of razor bumps.[9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 cup water

Method of use

In the cup of water add the baking soda and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in this solution and apply it on the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a day until the bumps start to subside.

9. Tea

The tannic acid present in tea helps to soothe the skin and reduce the redness and inflammation caused by razor bumps.[10]

Ingredients

1-2 tea bags

1 cup warm water

Method of use

Dip the tea bag in the cup of warm water.

Rib the wet tea bag over the affected area for a couple of minutes.

Leave it at that for it to get absorbed into your skin.

Repeat this remedy every day until the bumps start to subside.

10. Aspirin

Aspirin helps to relieve the pain and irritation caused by the razor bumps and hence provides a great amount of relief.

Ingredients

2-3 aspirin tablets

Warm water (as needed)

Method of use

Dissolve the aspirin tablets in enough warm water so as to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy every day until you see some improvement in the bumps.

11. Cornstarch

Applying cornstarch paste on the razor bumps will help to reduce the irritation and pain and thus provide relief.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cornstarch

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the cornstarch in a bowl.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Repeat this remedy every day until the bumps start to subside.

Tips To Prevent Razor Bumps

Use a good quality razor.

Change the blades on a regular basis.

Rub an ice cube on the skin after you're done shaving.

Exfoliate your skin on a regular basis.

Take a cold water shower after shaving.

Keep your skin moisturised always.

Always shave in the direction of hair growth.

Don't step out without applying a nice coat of sunscreen.

Shaving every day is not the best option.

