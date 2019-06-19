Lavender Essential Oil: Beauty Benefits And How To Use For Skin & Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lavender essential oil is known for its exotic and soothing fragrance. But did you know that lavender essential oil has amazing benefits for skin and hair as well? From treating acne to boosting hair growth, lavender essential oil is an essential oil that has lots to offer.

For all the hair and skin issues we face, lavender essential oil is a one-stop solution. It has antibacterial, antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties all of which work like a charm to tackle various skin and hair issues. [1]

Lavender essential oil has collagen boosting and wound healing properties that improve the appearance of your skin and hair. [2] What's more is that it has astringent properties that help to unclog and shrink skin pores to leave you with healthy skin. It helps to maintain a healthy and clean scalp and thus, effectively prevents various hair issues.

Hence, in this article today, we bring to you various ways to use lavender essential oil to tackle different skin and hair problems. But before that let's quickly glance over the various beauty benefits of this amazing essential oil. Here we go!

Beauty Benefits Of Lavender Essential Oil

It fights acne.

It helps to treat eczema.

It soothes inflamed and itchy skin.

It diminishes acne scars.

It prevents skin infection.

It heals your skin.

It treats skin burns. [3]

It helps to detoxify the skin.

It tones your skin.

It prevents hair loss.

It treats dandruff.

It conditions the hair.

It promotes hair growth. [4]

It prevents premature ageing of hair.

It adds shine to your hair.

How To Use Lavender Essential Oil For Skin

1. For acne

Aloe vera gel has a powerful antiacne effect that keeps your skin nourished and free from acne. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tsp lavender essential oil

Method of use

Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Add lavender essential oil to this and give it a good mix.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once every two weeks for the best result.

2. For dry skin

A great emollient, almond oil keeps the skin moisturised [6] while tea tree oil has strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that leave you with refreshed skin. [7]

Ingredients

½ tsp almond oil

2 drops of lavender essential oil

2 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the almond oil.

Add lavender oil and tea tree oil to this and mix it well.

Soak a cotton ball in this concoction and use it apply the mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using a mild cleanser.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the best result.

3. To brighten the skin

Orange peel contains vitamin C that helps to reduce melanin formation, thereby brightening your skin. [8] The emollient and antioxidant properties of honey make it a great ingredient to soften and brighten your skin. [9]

Ingredients

1 tsp orange peel powder

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

1 tsp raw honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy on a weekly basis for the best result.

4. For acne scars

Aloe vera gel and lavender essential oil make up for a perfect blend to diminish acne scars and dark spots.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

3-4 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

In a bowl, add the aloe vera gel.

Add lavender oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for a few months for the desired result.

How To Use Lavender Essential Oil For Hair

1. For hair loss

By controlling the protein loss from the hair, coconut oil helps to prevent hair loss and hair damage. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take coconut oil in a bowl.

Add lavender essential oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Let the concoction sit for a while.

Apply it to your scalp and hair and gently massage your scalp for about 10 minutes before you go to sleep.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Wash it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

Finish it off with some conditioner.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

2. For hair growth

When blended together, jojoba oil and lavender essential oil boost hair growth and prevent hair loss. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp jojoba oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and massage your scalp for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

3. For shiny hair

Coconut oil and lavender oil concoction seep deep into your hair shafts to nourish the hair follicles and add shine and lustre to your hair. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp virgin coconut oil

1 tsp lavender essential oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair before going to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Finish it off with some conditioner.

Repeat this remedy 2 to 3 times a week for the best result.

4. To tackle grey hair

Potato mixed with lavender essential oil, makes for an amazing blend to promote hair growth and reduce the appearance of grey hair.

Ingredients

5-6 potatoes

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Wash and peel the potatoes and keep the peel aside.

In a pan, add about 2 cups of distilled water and put it on high flame.

Let the water come to a boil before adding the potato peel and reducing the flame.

Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Strain the solution and allow it to cool at room temperature.

Add lavender essential oil to this and give it a good stir before transferring the solution to a spray bottle.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Squeeze out the excess water and spritz the above-obtained solution all over your hair and scalp.

Gently massage your scalp for a few minutes.

Let it sit about 10 minutes more.

Rinse it off thoroughly using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the best result.

