8 Simple Ways To Use Citrus Fruits For Skin & Hair Body Care lekhaka-Somya Ojha

Besides being delicious, the sweet and tangy citrus fruits have amazing benefits for skin and hair. Lemon, orange, lime and grapefruit are the common examples of citrus fruits. Citrus fruits are a storehouse of essential nutrients that keep our skin and hair healthy and nourished.

The refreshing citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C that helps to improve skin elasticity and nourishes the hair follicles to improve hair health. The antibacterial and antioxidant properties of citrus fruits help to tackle various skin and hair issues.

Many of the cosmetics available in the market contain citrus fruits as the main component. However, you can make use of the goodness of citrus fruits at the comfort of your home with some simple and quick home remedies.

Listed below are the ways to include these amazing citrus fruits in your skin and hair care routine.

Benefits Of Citrus Fruits For Skin & How To Use

1. To remove dark spots and blemishes

The tangy lemon is a citrus fruit that has lots to offer for your skin. Not only is it refreshing, but it can also help to remove dark spots and blemishes. The vitamin C present in lemon lightens the skin and reduces pigmentation while protecting the skin from UV damage.[1] Oats gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and tomato pulp will tone your skin and provide a healthy glow to it.

Ingredients

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp ground oats

• 1 tbsp tomato pulp

Method of use

• Take the ground oats in a bowl.

• Add lemon juice in it and give it a good stir.

• Next, add tomato pulp in the bowl and mix everything together well.

• Apply an even coat of this mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

• Wash it off using cold water.

• Use this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

2. To detoxify your skin

Sweet lime has antioxidant properties that prevent free radical damage and refresh the skin. Besides, sweet lime effectively removes the toxins and impurities from the skin to revive dull skin. Honey keeps the skin moisturised and supple while the antimicrobial properties of turmeric keep the harmful microbes at bay to maintain healthy skin.[2]

Ingredients

• ½ sweet lime

• 1 tsp turmeric

• 2 tbsp honey

Method of use

• In a bowl, add the above-mentioned quantity of honey.

• Add turmeric in it and give it a good stir.

• Lastly, squeeze half a sweet lime in it and mix everything together well.

• Apply an even layer of the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

• Use this remedy 2 times a week for the desired result.

3. For glowing skin

Orange peel has antioxidant properties that help to remove the dead skin and impurities from the skin and leave your skin with a smooth and natural glow.[3] Lemon has skin lightening properties that brighten the skin, while aloe vera is rich in vitamins and minerals that rejuvenate the skin and keep it hydrated and healthy.[4]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp orange peel powder

• 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

• ½ lemon

Method of use

• Peel a few oranges and let the orange peel dry in the sun for a couple of days. Once it is completely dried, grind it to obtain the orange peel powder. Take 2 tbsp of this orange peel powder in a bowl.

• Add aloe vera gel in the bowl and give it a stir.

• Lastly, squeeze half a lemon in it and mix everything together well to make a paste.

• Apply this paste on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

4. To rejuvenate the skin

Enriched with vitamin C, grapefruit helps to protect the skin from harmful UV rays and improves the skin elasticity, thereby reducing signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles to rejuvenate your skin.[5] Honey keeps the moisture locked in the skin, while the lactic acid present in the curd tones your skin and makes it firm, when applied topically.[6]

Ingredients

• 1 grapefruit

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tbsp curd

Method of use

• Extract the pulp from the grapefruit and add it into a bowl.

• Add curd in it and mix them together.

• Lastly, add the honey and mix everything together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

5. To exfoliate the skin

This is a scrub with effective ingredients that gently exfoliate your skin to make it soft, smooth and supple. Sugar acts as an exfoliant for the skin and helps to remove the dead skin cells. Lemon and orange essential oils are great antioxidants rich in vitamin C that protect the skin and improve skin elasticity.[7] Olive oil keeps hydrated and nourished.

Ingredients

• Peel of a lemon

• Peel of an orange

• Juice from one lemon

• Few drops of lemon essential oil

• Few drops of orange essential oil

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 2 cups powdered sugar

Method of use

• Grate the lemon and orange peels to obtain the powder and mix them together.

• Add this mixture to the sugar.

• Now add lemon juice in it and mix well.

• Next, add the olive juice and give it a good stir.

• Lastly, add the essential oil and mix everything together well.

• Before you hop into the shower, gently scrub your skin using this mixture for a few seconds.

• Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

Benefits Of Citrus Fruits For Hair & How To Use

1. To boost hair growth

Lemon and coconut water blend works effectively to unclog your pores and nourish the hair follicles to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp coconut water

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Gently massage the mixture into your scalp for a few seconds.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

• Use this remedy once a week.

2. To treat dandruff

The vitamin C content of orange makes it an effective agent to treat dandruff.[8] Orange peel mixed with yogurt nourishes your hair follicles and helps to get rid of dandruff.

Ingredients

• 2 oranges

• 1 cup yogurt

Method of use

• Peel the oranges. Let the orange peels dry in the sunlight and blend it to obtain orange peel powder.

• Add this powder to a cup of yogurt and mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

• Leave it in for 1 hour.

• Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and warm water.

• Use this remedy 2 times in a month for the desired result.

3. To treat dry scalp

Grapefruit not only removes dead and dry skin, but it also removes the build-up of chemicals from the scalp and thus nourishes it. The acidic nature of lemon cleanses your scalp while coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and prevents hair damage.[9]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp grapefruit

• 2 tbsp lemon juice

• 4 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Detangle your hair and divide it into smaller sections.

• Apply the mixture in each section and gently massage the scalp in circular motions and work it into the length of your hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap.

• Leave it on for 25 minutes.

• Rinse it using a mild shampoo.

• Finish it off with some conditioner.

View Article References [1] Schagen, S. K., Zampeli, V. A., Makrantonaki, E., & Zouboulis, C. C. (2012). Discovering the link between nutrition and skin aging.Dermato-endocrinology,4(3), 298–307 [2] Vaughn, A. R., Branum, A., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Effects of turmeric (Curcuma longa) on skin health: A systematic review of the clinical evidence.Phytotherapy Research,30(8), 1243-1264. [3] Park, J. H., Lee, M., & Park, E. (2014). Antioxidant activity of orange flesh and peel extracted with various solvents.Preventive nutrition and food science,19(4), 291. [4] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166 [5] Nobile, V., Michelotti, A., Cestone, E., Caturla, N., Castillo, J., Benavente-García, O., … Micol, V. (2016). Skin photoprotective and antiageing effects of a combination of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) and grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) polyphenols.Food & nutrition research,60, 31871. [6] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [7] Misharina, T. A., & Samusenko, A. L. (2008). Antioxidant properties of essential oils from lemon, grapefruit, coriander, clove, and their mixtures.Applied Biochemistry and Microbiology,44(4), 438-442. [8] Wong, A. P., Kalinovsky, T., Niedzwiecki, A., & Rath, M. (2015). Efficacy of nutritional treatment in patients with psoriasis: A case report.Experimental and therapeutic medicine,10(3), 1071-1073. [9] Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage.Journal of cosmetic science,54(2), 175-192.