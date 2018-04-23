Types Of Nail Art Brushes To Help You Paint Your Nails To Perfection

Body art is something that had gained popularity since the early 1980s. Over time, the designs and intricacies of the same have improved by leaps and bounds. However, there is a certain amount of pain that is associated with body art and not everyone would want to go through the same.

As an improvement to the cause of body art, nail art was introduced. This form of art is something that allows you to flaunt art in your body without going through all that pain.

To perfect any art, you need the correct set of tools. For the art of nail painting, you need not only just the right type of nail paint but also the correct brushes. In fact, come to think of it, once applied, most types of nail paints look the same on you.

What causes the difference is the precision with which you carry out the nail art and for that, you need appropriate brushes. Broadly speaking, there are 15 types of nail art brushes and those can be further subdivided to 7 subcategories. This article explores the different types of nail art brushes and their respective uses.

1. Striper brush

This type of brushes usually comes in sets of three. They may be used to create pin stripes or zebra prints. Tiger stripes can also be attempted as it is easy to get straight lines with these. This type of a fine brush having a sharp tip is an absolute must for anyone who wants to try their hands in nail art. There are three different types of stripper brushes that are available in the market.

2. Shader Brush

It is used in blending of colours and shading. It may also be used in stroke patterns and is generally not used in patterns that have only one colour. A set of this type of brush generally contains two or three brushes.

These brushes are flat in nature and may be used for creating fluid strokes. They may also be used in mixing of transparent coloured nail paint with that of normal shades.

3. Liner Brush

This type of brush has only a few bristles and is round and short in nature. This works well when it comes to drawing smile lines and going for all those finer details. For those of you who are new to the concept of nail art, it is a good practice to outline everything with a liner brush and then fill in the details with the appropriate brushes.

Experienced people often substitute a liner brush with a toothpick. The same is not recommended for people who aren't professionals. This is because use of a toothpick in lieu of a liner brush may cause it to smudge.

4. Angled Brush

Since they have angled bristles, it is very easy to double load them with two different colours. This is used on dotted polka prints or one stroke nail art floral patterns. This brush is easy to use and does not require much expertise. However, when you load two colours, try to avoid loading two entirely different colours, as it might cause it to mix up. An ideal situation would be where you use two shades of the same colour.

5. Crooked Brush

This brush is short in length and has uneven bristles. There is an angular tip and its position is such that it is most suitable for adding highlights. It may also be used for outlining very long nails. This is one of the advanced brushes and may not be found in all standard nail paint brushes box.

6. Fan Brush

This is an absolute must if you intend to spread some glitter over your nails. It may also be used for creating swirls and trying out different kinds of aesthetic stroke effects. It may also be used for getting rid of the excess glitter or flocking powder. The speciality of this brush is the fact that it gives a very 'carefully careless' appeal to the nails, which makes them look all the way more glamorous.

7. Dotter

This is usually the one with the smallest tip and is used solely for creating small dots. For larger dots, you might prefer to go for other types of brushes. This is an integral part of any nail paint brush kit, as it is practically impossible to get clear and smudge-free dots without this one (and all of us are well aware about the importance of dots in a nail art).

8. Stripette Brush

This is similar to the stripper brush, but it is much shorter in length. This creates horizontal and vertical lines in shorter strokes. This particular attribute makes it all the way more suitable for women who are inexperienced or the ones who have shorter nails.

It is ideal for drawing wisps and netting. Appropriate usage of the stripette brush ensures that your nail art stands out from others because of the finer details involved.

9. Detailing Brush

This brush is mainly used for giving your nail art the required precision. Without this essential tool, it is practically impossible for anyone to go for the more complex designs.

There are some 4 to 5 variants of this type of a brush and any standard brush kit will have at least 2 or 3 of them. It is very important to know which of the brushes should be used when. Using the wrong detailing brush may even cost you all the effort that you have invested in your nail art and make your nails look dull and boring.

10. Round Brush

This brush has a wide array of uses and is an absolute must for anyone who intends to create the intricate designs. They also help in making 3D nail art using monomer and normal acrylic powder. Multiple strokes and patterns may be recreated with this and one does not need to have a very high skill to be able to use this one.