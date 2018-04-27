Nowadays, we have beauty products that help us in each and every possible way. It helps to enhance our features and make them look prominent. Not all of us are blessed with the perfect nose, lips, eyes, ears, or forehead. You may not like the shape of your nose, but the other person might be wishing to have a nose like yours.

Well, human beings are never satisfied with what they already have, so that's the reason why the cosmetic companies have come up with various products that will help you achieve the desired look. And, of course, a little bit of makeup technique will help you get that look. Well, nothing is impossible these days.

So, today, we will be talking about how we can make our forehead appear smaller. Yes, you heard it right. So, below, we have a few tips and tricks that you can follow and create an illusion of a smaller forehead with the correct usage of makeup.

So, get those foundations, bronzers, highlighters, blush, eyeshadows, makeup brushes, etc., ready, because we are going to help you create the look that you want. So, let's take a look, shall we?

10 Simple Tips And Tricks To Make Your Forehead Appear Smaller:

1. Opt for a fringe:

The easiest way to make your forehead look small is to change your hairstyle. Opt for a fringe, or layers, or side-swept bangs. This type of haircut will make your forehead appear smaller. Make sure that your hairstyle matches with your fringe or bangs. You can always consult with your hair expert before you proceed because your fringe and your haircut should complement your face.

2. Apply blush on your cheeks:

You can focus people's attention on your cheeks by applying some rosy or peachy blush along the apple of your cheeks. Stroke the brush upwards for a slightly lifting effect. You can also try shimmery glowing products, as the light will reflect on your cheeks and people's attention will be drawn towards your cheeks.

3. Highlight your hair:

This is also an easy way to make your forehead appear smaller because if you highlight your hair, then people will observe your hair rather than your forehead. Opt for a color that will suit your hair color and skin tone.

4. Go for a darker foundation:

Apply dark foundation that's five shades darker than your actual skin tone, on your forehead temples and on the hairline. This will give an illusion of a smaller forehead.

What you need to do:

• Tie your hair into a ponytail, so that it will be easier for you to blend your makeup.

• Take a foundation that's five times darker than your skin tone and start drawing a line on the outline of your forehead with the help of a dome-shaped brush. If you don't have that, then you can use a flat brush as well.

• Now, blend the foundation outward till you get a perfect finish.

• Make sure there are no harsh lines.

• Now, apply a bronzer, so that the effect appears sharper.

5. Highlight your face:

Highlighting your face will help make your forehead appear smaller. Apply a shimmery highlighter to the centre of your forehead and spread it out between your eyebrows with the help of your fingers. Please make sure that you blend your highlighter properly. Once you are done, apply some highlighter on your nose as well. This will help you make your nose look sharp.

6. Bronze your cheeks:

If your cheeks look sharp and thin, then people's eyes will be drawn towards them and they will not even notice your forehead. Simply apply a bronzer that's 3-4 shades darker than your natural skin tone and apply it diagonally on the hollow of your cheekbone, towards the ear. And blend properly.

7. Bronze your forehead:

Take a bronzer that's 3-4 shades darker than your natural skin tone and brush it on your forehead temples and around the hairline. This will help make your forehead look smaller.

8. Eye makeup:

Make your eyes the center of attention by making them look dramatic. This way, the focus is mainly on the eyes and not on the forehead. Go for a smokey eye makeup with a double layer of mascara.

9. Right eyebrow shape:

Always keep your eyebrows sharp and pointed, so that it covers the little area of the forehead and helps it to look small. Keeping your eyebrows in an angular shape will help make your forehead appear smaller.

10. Decorate that pout:

Bright lip colors will lighten up your face in a jiffy. If you've applied bright pink or coral lipsticks, then the attention is drawn towards your beautiful pout and not on your forehead. This will definitely steer people's attention away from your forehead.