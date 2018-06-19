Quick Hacks For Everyday Beauty Problems That Actually Work

Beauty problems related to the skin, hair, teeth, hair, etc. are faced almost by every woman out there. As a result we tend to spend on buying cosmetics to solve these beauty-related issues.

Today, we have umpteen number of cosmetics and other hair care products that help to solve our day to day beauty-related issues. But how far is it good? After all, they are chemical products and may tend to have side effects in the long run.

But do not worry. There are other alternatives that come in rescue to solve several common beauty-related issues. These ingredients can be easily found in our home and can work as beauty hacks.

In this article, we'll see certain ingredients that can be also used to enhance beauty and solve some beauty-related issues other than their original uses. So let's see what they are and how can they be used effectively.

Sugar Scrub For Lips

Nobody will like to have lips that are dry and flaky, right? Taking care of your lips is as much important as any other part of the body.

Sometimes cracky lips are a result of several factors like overexposure to the sun, excessive smoking, hormonal imbalances, etc.

For softer and lighter-looking lips, try out the below sugar scrub remedy.

How to do?

All you require for this is 2 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of honey. Mix both the ingredients well and gently scrub it on your lips for a few minutes. This will help you in removing dead skin cells effectively.

Toothpaste Remedy For Acne/Pimples

Acne on the skin occurs due to excessive oil production. It can appear on the face, chest, scalp, and back. However, this can be easily treated overnight with a magical ingredient, that is, toothpaste.

How to do?

Apply a small amount of white toothpaste on your breakouts before you go to sleep and leave it overnight. Next day morning, rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Point to remember: Make sure that you use only white toothpaste for this purpose.

How To Whiten Teeth Using Banana Peel | Boldsky

Banana Peel For Yellow Teeth

The minerals such as magnesium and potassium in bananas help in making the teeth sparkling and brighter.

How to do?

Rub the inside of a banana peel on the top and bottom of your teeth. Rub it until your teeth are coated with an even layer of banana paste. Let it stay for 10 minutes. Brush your teeth after this with a toothpaste and rinse it off. You can see an instant difference. You can repeat this once in a day.

Baby Powder For Greasy Hair

There's always a good hair day and a bad hair day that we've faced in our everyday routine. Some days our hair looks way too oily than usual and this can make our hair sticky.

For such days we need to look for an instant solution which can be quickly done. And there's nothing better than baby powder for greasy hair.

How to do?

You can either use a baby powder or a talcum powder for this. Just take some powder on your hand and apply it all over your hair gently and dust it. See it's that simple!

Cold Spoon For Puffy Eyes

Puffy eyes or dark circles can appear amongst all of us. It can occur due to various reasons. Stress, lack of sleep, hormonal changes, etc. lead to puffiness of eyes. Cold spoon is the best remedy to get rid of this.

How to do?

All you need to do is put some metal spoons in the refrigerator for about 15-20 minutes. Place the upper portion of the spoon on your eye lids. This remedy works effectively in getting rid of puffy eyes.