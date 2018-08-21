Whiteheads are annoying but there is not much that we can do about stopping their occurrence. However, following certain remedies in order to reduce their occurrence can help us to get rid of them, especially when they occur in large numbers. Whiteheads are enlarged follicles that have been clogged with bacteria, cells and skin oils. Whiteheads are a kind of acne lesion. They are also known as closed comedones.

Is Witch Hazel Effective In Treating Whiteheads?

There are certain home remedies that you can consider to get rid of whiteheads. Remember that when trying out home remedies to treat whiteheads, you should continue to wear a good sunscreen whenever your skin is being directly exposed to the sun.

Use of witch hazel is one such home remedy that has been found to be highly effective in treating whiteheads. So, now you will no longer need to worry about heading to a salon for a clean up each time you find numerous whiteheads on your face, neck or chest.

Witch hazel is a shrub that has yellow flowers with a natural fragrance. Witch hazel has also found use as an astringent lotion that is made from its bark and leaves.

How Does Witch Hazel Help In Treating Whiteheads?

Astringent has the capability to shrink pores and skin cells. Witch hazel is said to possess compounds with astringent properties. On its application, the pores tighten, the material that had been trapped (appearing as the clogged region) is pushed towards the surface and hence eliminated.

Witch hazel has been known to be highly effective in removing excess oil from the skin and also reduces inflammation.

You are most likely to find witch hazel in body washes and face toners. You can apply it on your skin or the affected region using a cotton pad or your clean fingers (the way how we usually apply any astringent). However, try restricting the use of witch hazel-based astringent to just once a day as astringents usually cause dryness and its usage more than once a day might lead to irritated skin.

Skin Benefits Of Witch Hazel

The primary use of witch hazel is as a natural astringent. People with oily and combination type of skins usually benefit from the use of witch hazel in the form of an astringent. Other than removing excess oil and reducing inflammation, witch hazel has also been used to obtain several other skin benefits as well.

It can be used to reduce under-eye puffiness. It is very useful for people who have an acne-prone skin. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory features of witch hazel can help in soothing irritated skin. It can also be used by men post shaving.

Witch hazel serves to be a natural astringent that is high in tannins. This also makes its usage worthwhile to lighten the skin tone and brighten the complexion. It can be used to lighten dark spots as well. Being one of the easiest home remedies to treat acne, witch hazel proves to be the best way to maintain a clear skin.

Skin Care Tips To Remember

One of the common misunderstandings that many people have is that greasy food and stress are the prime causes of acne and whiteheads, in general. However, it is good to know that although it is true that these make the symptoms of acne worse, they are not the real cause. One should also be aware that excessive cleansing of the face can increase the chances of whitehead occurrences. Follow the below tips to reduce the occurrence of acne lesions (whiteheads).

• Do not touch the area

• Avoid cosmetics that contain irritants

• Do not squeeze or try to pop the whiteheads

• Use oil-free cosmetics and skin products

• Use a good sunscreen when stepping out

• Take regular showers

• Wash face before bedtime