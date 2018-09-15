How To Exfoliate Your Hands And Arms?

Just like how we take care of the skin on our face, it is important to take care of the skin of the rest of the body parts. When it comes to hands and arms, they are a little more exposed body parts.

Be it the harmful rays of the sun, or our heavy day-to-day activities, they affect our skin on our hands and make it dry and dull. Therefore, it is important to exfoliate the skin on our hands on a regular basis to maintain a healthy skin. Exfoliation not only helps in removing the dead skin cells but also helps in improving the circulation of the blood.

Here are some remedies that can help in improving the skin on our hands.