How To Exfoliate Your Hands And Arms?

By

Just like how we take care of the skin on our face, it is important to take care of the skin of the rest of the body parts. When it comes to hands and arms, they are a little more exposed body parts.

Be it the harmful rays of the sun, or our heavy day-to-day activities, they affect our skin on our hands and make it dry and dull. Therefore, it is important to exfoliate the skin on our hands on a regular basis to maintain a healthy skin. Exfoliation not only helps in removing the dead skin cells but also helps in improving the circulation of the blood.

How To Exfoliate Your Hands And Arms?

Here are some remedies that can help in improving the skin on our hands.

Remedy 1

Hands become dry due to several factors like over exposure to sun, daily activities, etc. You can make a simple mask for treating this issue easily at home.

Ingredients

  • 1 potato
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp milk

How to prepare?

First take a medium-sized potato and boil it. Next, blend the boiled potato to make a smooth paste. Now add honey, milk and olive oil into the mashed potato and blend all the ingredients well. Apply this exfoliating mask on your hands. Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

Remedy 2

This is another remedy for making your skin soft and beautiful.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp sugar

How to prepare?

Mix together honey and sugar. Apply it on your hands and gently massage in a circular motion. Leave the mixture on for about 10 minutes before you rinse it off in warm water. You can repeat this remedy at least once in a week for better results.

Remedy 3

This mask will help you in removing dead skin cells from the skin, thus making the skin look brighter by improving the blood circulation.

Ingredients

  • ½ tbsp sugar
  • Few drops of lemon juice

How to prepare?

Squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice into the sugar and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on your hands and gently scrub in a circular motion for about 2-3 minutes. Later, leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water. Finally, apply some moisturiser because there are chances that lemon can make your skin a little dry. You can repeat this remedy once or twice a week for better results.

Remedy 4

Just like dry skin on our hands another problem that will bother us are spots and marks on your skin.

Ingredients

  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Lemon juice

How to prepare?

First, peel the skin of the cucumber and cut it into small pieces. Put this into a blender and add olive oil and lemon juice. Blend them to make a fine paste. Apply this on your hands and leave it on for 15 minutes. Later, wash it off with normal. You can see the difference immediately.

Try the above remedies and do let us know your feedback in the comment section below. Also follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more beauty-related tips.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
     

